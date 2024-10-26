Most Upsetting Card Ever

markantony20
Cesar was never my friend.
@Brown
- Joined
- May 10, 2022
- Messages
- 4,341
- Reaction score
- 8,315
Fuck man this is a tough card to watch.
Two beloved fighters getting starched like that but hey at least Max was competitive right?
On the flip side however we have a fighter almost destined to be champion at some point and a young undefeated champion who looks like he’ll be reigning for a long ass time.
But man did it come at painful cost lol.
Congrats to Kham and Ilia both of whom have beaten up my two favourite fighters.
Two beloved fighters getting starched like that but hey at least Max was competitive right?
On the flip side however we have a fighter almost destined to be champion at some point and a young undefeated champion who looks like he’ll be reigning for a long ass time.
But man did it come at painful cost lol.
Congrats to Kham and Ilia both of whom have beaten up my two favourite fighters.