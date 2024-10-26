Most Upsetting Card Ever

markantony20

markantony20

Cesar was never my friend.
Fuck man this is a tough card to watch.


Two beloved fighters getting starched like that but hey at least Max was competitive right?

On the flip side however we have a fighter almost destined to be champion at some point and a young undefeated champion who looks like he’ll be reigning for a long ass time.

But man did it come at painful cost lol.

Congrats to Kham and Ilia both of whom have beaten up my two favourite fighters.
 
markantony20 said:
Fuck man this is a tough card to watch.


Two beloved fighters getting starched like that but hey at least Max was competitive right?

On the flip side however we have a fighter almost destined to be champion at some point and a young undefeated champion who looks like he’ll be reigning for a long ass time.
Sucks that my boys had to lose that bad. But on the other hand, there's two of the most exciting young fighters doing GREAT things. That's the kinda shit we wanna see in this sport. Can't hate on that.
 
Upsetting?
Most underdogs lost.
The betting favorites won.

Edit: OK, it is upsetting when beloved fighters lose. But it is more upsetting when hated fighters win. So...
 
FlyingDeathKick said:
Not to mention Barnett and RDA both losing via injury... Not a good card for the older fighters, all the young guns won. Sad.
For me the RDA one was the moment of sadness. At his age, if the knee is proper fucked, he'll be geriatric before he is able to properly fight again. Probably retirement time :(
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
Yeah Max and Rob are two of the most humble fighters ever. Pure class
Win or lose will always be a fan of them
Massive respect to their opponents too of course for getting the job done impressively
To negate Rob’s impressive TDD and go crack Max’s chin are huge feats.
 
markantony20 said:
Fuck man this is a tough card to watch.


Two beloved fighters getting starched like that but hey at least Max was competitive right?

On the flip side however we have a fighter almost destined to be champion at some point and a young undefeated champion who looks like he’ll be reigning for a long ass time.

But man did it come at painful cost lol.

Congrats to Kham and Ilia both of whom have beaten up my two favourite fighters.
The Max fight was competitive until it wasn't. Ilia fights a little like Poatan in that they don't point fight. So it looks like it's competitive until the lights go out. Ilia was landing the harder shots, the harder leg kicks. Max had some nice jabs and did some other nice things but then Max went night-night.
 
I told y'all Magomed, Chimaev, and Topuria were going to clean house but y'all didn't want to listen!

Sorry guys, I've been wrong in the past few cards so I need to savor this moment. lol
 
