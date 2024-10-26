Most Upsetting Card Ever

Fuck man this is a tough card to watch.





Two beloved fighters getting starched like that but hey at least Max was competitive right?



On the flip side however we have a fighter almost destined to be champion at some point and a young undefeated champion who looks like he’ll be reigning for a long ass time.



But man did it come at painful cost lol.



Congrats to Kham and Ilia both of whom have beaten up my two favourite fighters.