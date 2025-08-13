  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Most Underrated Comedies of the 90's

Jayu Goche

Jayu Goche

White Belt
@White
Joined
Aug 5, 2025
Messages
18
Reaction score
8
Has to be "Ed".

MV5BZDZjZmEyOGEtNDliOS00M2EwLWEwN2UtYzdkYzNhZTRlYjE1XkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyMTQxNzMzNDI_._V1_.jpg


I rewatched it earlier this afternoon and COULD not stop belly laughing. They just don't make them like this anymore. The 90's was booming with great comedies and this one is often slept on, criminally.

The scene with the icecream killed me. The whole thing is a laugh from beginning to end, with feel good plot points executed well. OTHER THAN ED, what are some other absolute gems from the 90s that make you laugh til your bladder is strained?
 
