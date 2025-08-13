Jayu Goche
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Aug 5, 2025
- Messages
- 18
- Reaction score
- 8
Has to be "Ed".
I rewatched it earlier this afternoon and COULD not stop belly laughing. They just don't make them like this anymore. The 90's was booming with great comedies and this one is often slept on, criminally.
The scene with the icecream killed me. The whole thing is a laugh from beginning to end, with feel good plot points executed well. OTHER THAN ED, what are some other absolute gems from the 90s that make you laugh til your bladder is strained?
I rewatched it earlier this afternoon and COULD not stop belly laughing. They just don't make them like this anymore. The 90's was booming with great comedies and this one is often slept on, criminally.
The scene with the icecream killed me. The whole thing is a laugh from beginning to end, with feel good plot points executed well. OTHER THAN ED, what are some other absolute gems from the 90s that make you laugh til your bladder is strained?