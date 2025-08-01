Gregoire1
дезоксерибонулеиновая кислота
@purple
- Joined
- Jan 8, 2015
- Messages
- 2,404
- Reaction score
- 1,051
Question is basically best fighter ever without longevity and resume. Best peak. Just who beat all or most similar weight fighters ever without losing if we run different fights with different opponents billions times. Or who do you choose to fight similar size alien without weapons in MMA settings to save our planet.
Candidates: peak (sea-level) Cain, peak Fedor, peak GSP, peak Jones, peak Islam (current), peak Khabib, peak Chimaev (current), peak Ilia (current), peak Merab (current), peak, peak Usman, peak Hendricks, peak Ngannou, peak Ubereem, peak Anderson, peal Cruz, peak Volk...
Candidates: peak (sea-level) Cain, peak Fedor, peak GSP, peak Jones, peak Islam (current), peak Khabib, peak Chimaev (current), peak Ilia (current), peak Merab (current), peak, peak Usman, peak Hendricks, peak Ngannou, peak Ubereem, peak Anderson, peal Cruz, peak Volk...