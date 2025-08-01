  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Most unbeaten p4p fighter ever?

Question is basically best fighter ever without longevity and resume. Best peak. Just who beat all or most similar weight fighters ever without losing if we run different fights with different opponents billions times. Or who do you choose to fight similar size alien without weapons in MMA settings to save our planet.

Candidates: peak (sea-level) Cain, peak Fedor, peak GSP, peak Jones, peak Islam (current), peak Khabib, peak Chimaev (current), peak Ilia (current), peak Merab (current), peak, peak Usman, peak Hendricks, peak Ngannou, peak Ubereem, peak Anderson, peal Cruz, peak Volk...
 
Maybe I'm blinded by the small sample size of time and that if he were injured less and competing more, then his flaws might have been exposed, but I really have a hard time seeing how prime Cain wasn't, maybe THE MOST, dangerous and relentless force we've ever seen. Short of getting caught behind the ear on a massive overhand, which just can happen at HW, it felt like that guy could destroy anyone
 
I watched DC vs Jones 1 yesterday. It's pretty clearly Jon Jones. I would say the 2015-2016 version was the peak, that's when he brushed up his BJJ and became even more complete.

Ubereem would also bulldoze through almost everyone but a few would come through and crack his weak chin eventually, without the K-1 pillows to protect him.
 
Peak Ferguson deserves a mention.
 
Jon Jones around 2014-2015, pulsing picograms and with a gun would be absolutely unbeatable

1fa88da80ef6e71d6e8def5c19a8a250.jpg


If you somehow managed to avoid getting shot by this psychopath and get into hand to hand combat range you gotta deal with this

6YF.gif
 
idk prime Ubereem would've probably lost a decision to Werdum in Strikeforce if Werdum didn't keep flopping around trying to pull guard. Ubereem's cardio looked pretty bad then too.
 
Fedor, Jones, and BJ.

When I think of the absolute best fighters, I prioritize being skilled everywhere while also being dangerous.

Some of the GOATs were dominant in one area; they could fight their fight better than everyone else (e.g., Khabib and Aldo). Some GOATs were well-rounded but not considered dangerous finishers (e.g., GSP and MM). But few have both attributes.

Prime Fedor, Jones, and BJ could beat people at their own game; they outstruck strikers and outgrappled grapplers. And they were proven finishers.
 
Just to clarify, which one was that?

- The one losing the first round to old Cerrone
- The one getting fucked up by staph FKL till he gassed, because of illness
- The one getting beaten up by newcomer Vannata, till that one gassed from knocking him down ( he always gasses)
- The one needing an illegal upkick vs Barboza
- The one losing to MJ
 
