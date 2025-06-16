Most UFC championship losses?

Which fighter has the lost the most number of title fights in the UFC?

I've got KenFlo, Sonnen and Colby tied at 3. There are probably others.
Has anyone lost 4 title shots?

If we count losing the title, it's Aldo at 4.
I don't think anyone is at if we include losing the tile.
 
