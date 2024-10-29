Opinion Most tv shows just write around Trump?

Would we say most tv shows that take place in a world post Trump running for US president pretend that the Republican pres / nominee is Mitt Romney or someone else?

Shows in which politics is somewhat relevant.

I got no beef with that approach yet bu i tend to watch tv shows after they finish.

He is just to catoonish and weird for the creators to handle for the most part.
 
The chap in my avatar is basically Trump with Superhuman Powers. The writers and director have flat out stated this.
 
