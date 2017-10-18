Most trouble you've been in? / Ever been in trouble for something you didn't do?

1. What was, to the best of your memory, the most trouble you have ever been in?



2. Have you ever been in trouble for something that you DIDN'T do?



3. Has somebody else ever gotten in shit / taken the blame for something YOU did?



* Bonus question * : If all of the laws you have broken in your adult life (Either when nobody was around to notice or nobody cared about it) suddenly came to light to authorities how much trouble would you be in?





I'll answer as best as I can for now but I am sure many other things will come to mind later. Share as much or little as you want - trust me, we understand if you don't want to share the MOST fucked up thing you've ever done or things you haven't been caught for.



1.

The most trouble I have ever been in, from what I can remember, is getting a felony charge for Break & Entering and Intent. It is a loooong story that some of you may have seen me post about before but here are the basic cliff notes:

- Have a full time job as manager (1 of 3, basically administration) at Pizza Hut after 7 years of busting my ass as cook

- All is going well, love the job and pay is well

- Me and GF of 3 years have a baby boy

- We all lvie happily in an apartment and my life is great

- We have problems, end up breaking up

- I take it really hard, lose them and sit in my apartment alone

- End up getting into old habits, cocaine/crack cocaine

- Without her around things get bad

- End up getting addicted

- Hanging out with VERY WRONG crowd

- Lose job due to habits

- End up owe lots of money to gang (which I was pretty much a part of at the lowest level)

- Lost job but still have key to safe

- They ask me details about the store safe, security etc.

- Make me give them sketch of place, tell them how to access safe

- They end up stealing 3000$

- I get all the blame for it

- Cops are not your friends even when gang members beat the shit out of you and you are bloody and bruised up

- Prosecutor and my own Defense lawyer convince judge after telling my story that I shouldn;t go to jail

- Stay clean for sake of staying out of jail, end up paying 3 Gs from what they took

- Been working McDonalds ever since, now manager position

- Slowly rebuilding life back



2.



Yeppp.. I was outcasted by my mother because she thought I had gone into her room and taken 85$ from her wallet. It was all the cash she had left and because I was having drug problems at the time she assumed that I had hit a new low. After huge arguments, things calmed down but were still awkward as she did not believe me.

She loses more stuff, or forgets about it. Accuses me every time of taking it.

2 weeks later she finds money on the very top of her mirror, stash away.

Never accused me of anything since



3.



In like grade 7 or so during recess, I took a bug handful of snow and suddenly catapulted it right into the face of the teacher on duty watching us in the field. She angrily stomped towards me but I had turned away all casually and started walking, she grabbed hold of my and turned me around to which I reacted with a dumbfounded innocent face and she believed me. Ended up blaming one of the older kids that was a regular trouble maker. Never told anybody.



* Bonus *



I'd probably get close to 10 years. No details here for obvious reasons.





So Shertards - you have the courage to share your troubles?