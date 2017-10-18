Most trouble you've been in? / Ever been in trouble for something you didn't do?

1. What was, to the best of your memory, the most trouble you have ever been in?

2. Have you ever been in trouble for something that you DIDN'T do?

3. Has somebody else ever gotten in shit / taken the blame for something YOU did?

* Bonus question * : If all of the laws you have broken in your adult life (Either when nobody was around to notice or nobody cared about it) suddenly came to light to authorities how much trouble would you be in?


I'll answer as best as I can for now but I am sure many other things will come to mind later. Share as much or little as you want - trust me, we understand if you don't want to share the MOST fucked up thing you've ever done or things you haven't been caught for.

1.
The most trouble I have ever been in, from what I can remember, is getting a felony charge for Break & Entering and Intent. It is a loooong story that some of you may have seen me post about before but here are the basic cliff notes:
- Have a full time job as manager (1 of 3, basically administration) at Pizza Hut after 7 years of busting my ass as cook
- All is going well, love the job and pay is well
- Me and GF of 3 years have a baby boy
- We all lvie happily in an apartment and my life is great
- We have problems, end up breaking up
- I take it really hard, lose them and sit in my apartment alone
- End up getting into old habits, cocaine/crack cocaine
- Without her around things get bad
- End up getting addicted
- Hanging out with VERY WRONG crowd
- Lose job due to habits
- End up owe lots of money to gang (which I was pretty much a part of at the lowest level)
- Lost job but still have key to safe
- They ask me details about the store safe, security etc.
- Make me give them sketch of place, tell them how to access safe
- They end up stealing 3000$
- I get all the blame for it
- Cops are not your friends even when gang members beat the shit out of you and you are bloody and bruised up
- Prosecutor and my own Defense lawyer convince judge after telling my story that I shouldn;t go to jail
- Stay clean for sake of staying out of jail, end up paying 3 Gs from what they took
- Been working McDonalds ever since, now manager position
- Slowly rebuilding life back

2.

Yeppp.. I was outcasted by my mother because she thought I had gone into her room and taken 85$ from her wallet. It was all the cash she had left and because I was having drug problems at the time she assumed that I had hit a new low. After huge arguments, things calmed down but were still awkward as she did not believe me.
She loses more stuff, or forgets about it. Accuses me every time of taking it.
2 weeks later she finds money on the very top of her mirror, stash away.
Never accused me of anything since

3.

In like grade 7 or so during recess, I took a bug handful of snow and suddenly catapulted it right into the face of the teacher on duty watching us in the field. She angrily stomped towards me but I had turned away all casually and started walking, she grabbed hold of my and turned me around to which I reacted with a dumbfounded innocent face and she believed me. Ended up blaming one of the older kids that was a regular trouble maker. Never told anybody.

* Bonus *

I'd probably get close to 10 years. No details here for obvious reasons.


So Shertards - you have the courage to share your troubles?
 
Okay I'll be honest. We're on an active secret investigation about you and you're dirty little secrets. But I'll be honest, we haven't really found much so I'll tell you what I will convince the others to drop the case all you have to do is send me your credit card numbers, SIN card details, passwords for all your accounts and pictures of all the nudes you have gotten from ex GFs or girls online. In no time I will clear up your name and you can continue on without hassle!
 
Damn dude sounds like a rough go. Hope things keep looking up for you.

Worst I've gotten into was getting booked for possessing weed as a kid (which is a joke lol) and I overcame that easily by doing some community service.
 
827252768234614784-png__700.jpg
 
I once left the living room light on when I went to bed in my early teens.

The next day my dad didn't even mention it, but I knew he was fuming.

Here we are, 20 years later, and I'm still waiting for the payback.

Not a day goes by when I don't think of that day.




Come to think of it, my brother was still awake, so he probably turned it off.
 
I knew someone who was kicked out of his father's house for leaving a spoon in the sink. No joke.
 
Most trouble I've ever been in was when I yelled a slur in the middle of class and I got suspended. I've done a bunch of semi bad shit, just never got caught. The story I remember the most was when I was ding dong ditching this house with my friends and we did it once, the second time we went to the house he ran at us with a bat and a flashlight screaming curses and he tripped and tore his ACL. Never caught me but my friends lived in that neighborhood so they got busted. Never did drugs or anything that would give me jail time really. Never tried anything too risky cause I knew my parents would whoop my ass.
 
1. I slept with a Married Woman. Didn't Know she was Married, almost got shot because of this.

2. Unrelated to 1. One dude thought U was fucking his wife , plot twist my buddy was , but he was adamant that I was.

3. Never let anyone take the fall for anything stupid I may have done.
 
The most trouble I've been in was for something I didn't do. I didn't stop for a police car one night. I was able to get away and they dropped the charges when I wanted to have a trial.
 
1. Criminal speed

2. Not anything significant enough to remember

3. Idk maybe brother or kid at school for petty shit.

Bonus question

Is there something more than criminal speed, like another level?
Various traffic violations
Underage drinking
Idk
 
Upon returning from service in the 90's I had a "dishonorable discharge" for let's say a "friendly fire " incident in Kuwait & Iraq. That lead to me not being able to get benefits nor a job, so I turned to the drug trade, which resulted in felonies etc.

25+ years later I move into my family's estate to care for my aging mother & I get placed on probation for a misdemeanor driving infraction, no big deal right ? Well the same month I was due to get off probation they send a mob of probation officers, I'm talking 5-6 people to do a warrant less search of the residence. Low & behold they find a locked gun cabinet that housed one of my deceased dad's antique shot guns. The case was literally covered in cobwebs & hadn't been touched in @ least a decade. There was no key in the residence to the case & I had never paid any mind to the case, as it's always "just been there". The POs could not even get the gun out of the case, because again there was no key to access it. Never the less, the POs called in the police & they all gloated around saying things like "we got another gun off the street !" high-fiving each other like high school jocks/dorks lol. I was like "Exactly what street is that ? That gun hasn't seen a street in likely 50 years lol". Mind you this gun had been there during previous house checks by my PO & nothing was said.

I was charged w/ possession of a firearm by a felon, made the high bond & hired an attorney to the tune of $15,000. They drudged up my record from the early 90's & even went as far as wanting to charge me w/ being a "habitual felon" which in this state carries 10 years+ in prison. My attorney arranged a deal where I made an "Alford Plea" https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alford_plea due to the risk of taking it to trial was so severe if I were found guilty. I got away w/ probation after the DA learned of my military career & background.

But it just goes to show how the system is geared, I hadn't had a charge in nearly 30 years minus driving infractions & they go hammer & tong to send me to prison. All due to me being on misdemeanor probation for hit & run property damage lol(I unknowingly backed into a fence & left the scene because I wasn't aware of the contact). Then ended up looking @ major prison time & paying close to 20 grand lol.
 
If I got caught for everything I’ve done I’d never get out of prison. Luckily cops aren’t as smart as they think they are.
 
It's a trap. Had a disagreement about substances which ended in a caution.

Here's a fictional story:
Had a few dealings with gangsters related to the Crays when I lived in the big city, a guy I lived and trained with was involved. I kinda got roped in as a favor to him before and then before I knew what it was all about couldn't walk away without getting shit. It was ensuring people got paid, all scum bags involved and almost legitimate business, just the way shits been done for ever there. I moved across country and never heard from them again.

I've never let anyone take the heat for shit I've done. At least none I can remember, who knows as a kid but I was a different person then.
 
LMFAO

Why is it when some guy breaks up with their woman they start doing coke? I would be like Fuck you bitch and move on to the next woman. Were you guys asleep when teacher had the "this is your brain on drugs, scrambled eggs" "ugly crooked shit stain face"
 
