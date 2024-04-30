Most submission wins by division

Shay Brennan

Shay Brennan

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 4, 2020
Messages
2,434
Reaction score
3,947
This is an all-time UFC ranking

HW: Frank Mir - 8
LHW: Glover Teixeira - 7
MW: Gerald Meerschaert - 10
WW: Gunnar Nelson - 7
LW: Jim Miller/Charles Oliveira - 10
FW: Charles Oliveira - 6
BW: Urijah Faber/Rani Yahya - 6
FLW: Demetrious Johnson - 5

W FW: Amanda Nunes - 1
W BW: Ronda Rousey - 3
W FW: Gillian Robertson - 6
SW: Mackenzie Dern - 4

Which is your favourite?
Mine is Oliveira. He has the most submission wins in 2 divisions and the most variety.
 
Shay Brennan said:
This is an all-time UFC ranking

HW: Frank Mir - 8
LHW: Glover Teixeira - 7
LW: Jim Miller/Charles Oliveira - 10


Which is your favourite?
Mine is Oliveira. He has the most submission wins in 2 divisions and the most variety.
Click to expand...

Mine are above! ^

Big Frank at the top of course!

1714501399136.png
 
Old man Glover holding it down I see


<smellit>




Meershart has caught a lot of MW’s slipping that’s for sure



Non-active Gunnar is also very impressive, but also a shame to the division as I figured it would be Maia or someone else



Charles having 2-classes under his belt is the king here

Shout out to Miller Bros. Jiu-jitsu
 
Charles ruling in two divisions is a measure of the legendary fighter he is.
 
Guess the OG that has more UFC subs than any of them.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Shay Brennan
Best submission in UFC history by division
Replies
12
Views
420
Dr. Rose
Dr. Rose

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,333
Messages
55,483,294
Members
174,788
Latest member
nicenhot

Share this page

Back
Top