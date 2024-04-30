Most submission wins by division

Shay Brennan
This is an all-time UFC ranking
HW: Frank Mir - 8
LHW: Glover Teixeira - 7
MW: Gerald Meerschaert - 10
WW: Gunnar Nelson - 7
LW: Jim Miller/Charles Oliveira - 10
FW: Charles Oliveira - 6
BW: Urijah Faber/Rani Yahya - 6
FLW: Demetrious Johnson - 5
W FW: Amanda Nunes - 1
W BW: Ronda Rousey - 3
W FW: Gillian Robertson - 6
SW: Mackenzie Dern - 4
Which is your favourite?
Mine is Oliveira. He has the most submission wins in 2 divisions and the most variety.
