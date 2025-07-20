Most Significant Strikes Absorbed per Minute

TITS
I was trying to find stats for most significant head strikes absorbed per fighter, but it's almost impossible. These were some fighters I found were all-time greats for SApM. (Note: the top 3 are probably all mostly due to their fights with the CTE GOAT Holloway inflating their stats)
Justin Gaethje 7.18
Brian Ortega 6.59
Calvin Kattar 6.55
Max Holloway 4.74
Dan Hooker 4.72
Marvin Vettori 4.68
Dustin Poirier 4.57
Donald Cerrone 4.48
Tony Ferguson 4.37
Nate Diaz 3.77
Anthony Pettis 3.44
Diego Sanchez 3.02
Frankie Edgar 2.82
Feel free to add more.
