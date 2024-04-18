Takes_Two_To_Tango
I don't think anybody trusts Google in 2024 to give honest data
Anything on the list surprise you?
Man, how funny is it that just the word "porn" is on the list?
That has to be 100% 10 year old boys who've never seen porn before.. I'm surprised "boobs" isn't on there
Who puts Pornhub through Google?
Know it once and you know it for life.
Amazon is literally the largest online retailer in the world. If anything, I am surprised it is so low.Amazon actually surprises me. I have not thought about shopping there in at least 2 years. If you add that I have read that people do not think it is the cheapest place to buy products online anymore and that they have shady business practices I am surprised it is in the top 10. What I am also surprised about is UPS or Fed Ex not being on the list. I don't know how deep they are globally but with all the millions of tracking numbers that get made weekly one would think there would be millions of web searches regarding tracking of packages.
Why Google it though? Just got directly to the siteAmazon is literally the largest online retailer in the world. If anything, I am surprised it is so low.
Tbh I thought you posting would break the internet but it hasn't happened yet, so there is hope yet.