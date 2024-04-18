Amazon actually surprises me. I have not thought about shopping there in at least 2 years. If you add that I have read that people do not think it is the cheapest place to buy products online anymore and that they have shady business practices I am surprised it is in the top 10. What I am also surprised about is UPS or Fed Ex not being on the list. I don't know how deep they are globally but with all the millions of tracking numbers that get made weekly one would think there would be millions of web searches regarding tracking of packages.