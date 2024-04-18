Social Most Searched Things on Google in 2024: The Complete List

Takes_Two_To_Tango said:
Anything on the list surprise you?
Amazon actually surprises me. I have not thought about shopping there in at least 2 years. If you add that I have read that people do not think it is the cheapest place to buy products online anymore and that they have shady business practices I am surprised it is in the top 10. What I am also surprised about is UPS or Fed Ex not being on the list. I don't know how deep they are globally but with all the millions of tracking numbers that get made weekly one would think there would be millions of web searches regarding tracking of packages.
 
Stump said:
Man, how funny is it that just the word "porn" is on the list?

That has to be 100% 10 year old boys who've never seen porn before.. I'm surprised "boobs" isn't on there
So dumb, even better you have "porno" in the list. Millions of people typed that into the search field.
 
Darkavius said:
Amazon is literally the largest online retailer in the world. If anything, I am surprised it is so low.
 
lsa said:
googling google?

I thought that would break the internet.
At least thats what @Slobodan says
Tbh I thought you posting would break the internet but it hasn't happened yet, so there is hope yet.
 
what surprises me is that more people need pornhub than weather and the site is also trending over porn itself. I have difficulty believing it is as popular as youtube and quite obviously the comments sections are less active ... which makes no sense.

Also, Reddit is clearly not the front page of the internet
 
