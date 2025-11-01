Most Rent Free fighters in UFC history?

hbombbisping
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Feb 21, 2025
- Messages
- 680
- Reaction score
- 1,516
1. Khabib (make excuses but we all know it's true)
2. Jon Jones (slightly below Khabib here because he's American)
Conclusion: People inherently try to tear apart the most dominant fighters ever because nobody could do it in the cage, but you ain't ever gonna change history.
2. Jon Jones (slightly below Khabib here because he's American)
Conclusion: People inherently try to tear apart the most dominant fighters ever because nobody could do it in the cage, but you ain't ever gonna change history.