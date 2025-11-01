Most Rent Free fighters in UFC history?

1. Khabib (make excuses but we all know it's true)
2. Jon Jones (slightly below Khabib here because he's American)

Conclusion: People inherently try to tear apart the most dominant fighters ever because nobody could do it in the cage, but you ain't ever gonna change history.

Weird, random post. Khabib get very little hate on here compared to many other fighters. In fact, I'd say his accomplishments are quite overrated since he didn't even break the LW title defense record (he tied BJ/Frankie/Bendo) and retired in his prime at 31. He also had 3 favorable title defenses against strikers with suspect TD and/or submission defense.
 
GSP


People try to cope their way out of admitting GSP is the goat of goats based on his accolades + the way he represented himself and his country in the octagon.
 
mkt said:
Weird, random post. Khabib get very little hate on here compared to many other fighters. In fact, I'd say his accomplishments are quite overrated since he didn't even break the LW title defense record (he tied BJ/Frankie/Bendo) and retired in his prime at 31. He also had 3 favorable title defenses against strikers with suspect TD and/or submission defense.
You're literally proving my point with all your excuse making an you are one of his biggest rent free haters here.

Next we need @markg171 to weigh in with his totally unbiased take <analyzed>
 
hbombbisping said:
You're literally proving my point with all your excuse making an you are one of his biggest rent free haters here.

Next we need @markg171 to weigh in with his totally unbiased take <analyzed>
Ooohhh, sensitive little girl got offended! Did my facts hurt your feelings?
 
mkt said:
Ooohhh, sensitive little girl got offended! Did my facts hurt your feelings?
I'm just laughing at how you couldn't control yourself and came into my thread like a little doggy with his tail between his legs on command because you define the essence of a head that Khabib lives rent free in <lol>How many of you 30 thousand posts were Khabib related?
 
MigitAs said:
GSP


People try to cope their way out of admitting GSP is the goat of goats based on his accolades + the way he represented himself and his country in the octagon.
the man has like 2 losses tapped to strikes got submitted
also has controversial fights

jones has more title wins
hard to debate when the man only lost via re arranging hammils face

Also Gane > 1 eyed bisping
 
Conor. Surprised nobody mentioned him, we get daily threads although the man hasn’t competed in ages.
 
