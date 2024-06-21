  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Most rematches?

BowserJr

BowserJr

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Oct 27, 2006
Messages
8,603
Reaction score
2,408
Who's gad the most rematches?

Alex v Izzy happened 4x albeit across 2 sports

RYUSHI YANAGISAWA vs GUY MEZGER happened 5x in MMA!

Is that the record?
 
I cant think of anyone thats had more than Metzger and Yanagisawa tbh.
 
Bluesbreaker said:
It must be Travis Fulton and someone... Maybe Shannon Ritch?
Click to expand...
Travis Fulton's name should be banned from being mentioned.
Anyone that does what he did should be wiped from memory tbf.
 
Travis fulton and dan wheatley fought eachother 5 times aswell
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,883
Messages
55,722,855
Members
174,911
Latest member
joshclarke01

Share this page

Back
Top