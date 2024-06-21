Most rematches?

Travis Fulton's name should be banned from being mentioned.It must be Travis Fulton and someone... Maybe Shannon Ritch?
Beat me to it.Travis fulton and dan wheatley fought eachother 5 times aswell
I was surprised it wasnt fulton and severn tbh, but they only went at it 4 timesBeat me to it.
I was surprised at a few too. I thought he would fought Dennis Reed and Shannon Ritch more.I was surprised it wasnt fulton and severn tbh, but they only went at it 4 times
I think Reed fought mayhem miller 3/4 timesI was surprised at a few too. I thought he would fought Dennis Reed and Shannon Ritch more.
He fought a Jason Miller, but not the famous one!I think Reed fought mayhem miller 3/4 times