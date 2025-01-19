Most people aren't seeing Islam's greatest weakness

Lycandroid
I admit it, I ate 9 cans of ravioli
I really shouldn't have to spell it out for you guys whats better than Islam but I believe this list of fighters are the guys that can prove to be better than Islam
Christian Rodrigue
Christian Aguilera
Christian Eckerlin
Christian Leroy Duncan
Sooner or later Islam will be crushed by one of these guys
