Most people aren't seeing Islam's greatest weakness

I really shouldn't have to spell it out for you guys whats better than Islam but I believe this list of fighters are the guys that can prove to be better than Islam

Christian Rodrigue
Christian Aguilera
Christian Eckerlin
Christian Leroy Duncan

Sooner or later Islam will be crushed by one of these guys
 
The Christians are too far down the rankings to make it to the final boss in time
 
I thought his weakness was fighting outside of Abu Dhabi? Where he can’t make weight and use IV’s and fight 145lbers
 
It's his striking. He has power in his shots but he can be touched.

Moicano made him fall to the ground tonight after a punch. Anik had to rush in and say "the replay shows it was just a slip." Reminded me of Goldberg when Wand dropped Chuck 2x.

Can't wait to see who Islam is matched up against next.
 
