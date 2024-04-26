Most pathetic excuse for a loss

Name a fighter who made up pathetic excuses for a loss. Ronda and Jamahal Hill most recently.

I'm not sure I've ever seen anything as pathetic as Nate's reaction to his fight with Josh Thomson:

"The last guy I fought, Josh Thomson, he was scared shitless when I was fighting him. It's unbelievable how scared he was in there. He was making bitch ass lady sounds and that's not bulls--t. I'm not here talking s--t on him, this is reality. He was making woman sounds. He was running out of the clinch. I hit him in the face and he was going "Oh, oh, ehh" making woman sounds I've never even heard out of a man before during a fight. I'm hearing his corner telling him to smile and I'm like, "Yeah, smile mother f--ker" and not a single smile came out of his mouth. He had a look of panic the whole fight. You have to be in there to fight these guys to know that. This is how it went. I've seen him in other fights, he was smiling at the other guy, bouncing around. He didn't have no time for that against me. He was frantic and trying not to get his ass whooped."

This was before his star power blew up so maybe that's why he got a pass.
 
Huge Nate fan but that was awful. First of all Josh Thompson comes to fight & put on some classics with Melendez. First, I find it lame to trash a fighter that turns out to be legit; I respect the Cerrone perspective after losing to Nate. Second and most importantly Josh set up that head kick, far from a fluke. He got flat lined, plain & simple.
 
That's just downright ludicrous, even for a Diaz.
 
I’ve always thought it was Tito saying he fought with a cracked skull. It’s just so silly and ridiculous I have always remembered it lol.
 
" The ref stopped it because of a cut"
- Tiki Ghosn


The cut:

C3gt.gif
 
