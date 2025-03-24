  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Most overrated NBA player of all-time?

It has to be Kareem
-Played in the weakest era which is the 70s
-Wasn't the best player in all of his title wins
-Had oscar/magic feeding him the ball
-He was shit defensively
-Lost matchups to other bigs

Honorable mentions:
Kobe, Westbrook, Carmelo, T-Mac, AI, Wilt.
 
pointing-at-you-lebron-james.gif
 
Kareem's skyhook was unguardable. Even by today's defenders.

I would offer Harden and Westbrook as recent examples, but it doesn't seem like anyone ever cared how much Harden scored or how many triple doubles Westbrook averaged despite the pundits pretending they thought it was special with half-hearted hype speeches on those talking head roundtable shows. Nobody bought it.

In his day Stephon Marbury was the most overrated, but he was quickly forgotten.
 
As great as Jordan was, people pretending he was leagues ahead of the second best player of all time is silly. It's certainly debatable between at least several players at #1. I'd put Bird at #1 all time probably. And I'd put LeBron over him most likely.

Kobe is pretty overrated. But it's generally Laker homers that consider him #1 when he's not top ten.

Curry is also extremely overrated.
 
Madmick said:
Kareem's skyhook was unguardable. Even by today's defenders.

I would offer Harden and Westbrook as recent examples, but it doesn't seem like anyone ever cared how much Harden scored or how many triple doubles Westbrook averaged despite the pundits pretending they thought it was special with half-hearted hype speeches on those talking head roundtable shows. Nobody bought it.

In his day Stephon Marbury was the most overrated, but he was quickly forgotten.
Not deep into NBA but from what I've seen, I tend to agree on the assessment of Harden and Westbrook. In general though, winning solves everything. With that in mind, do you think they would still be considered overrated if they hypothetically won a championship?
 
Foppa21 said:
Not deep into NBA but from what I've seen, I tend to agree on the assessment of Harden and Westbrook. In general though, winning solves everything. With that in mind, do you think they would still be considered overrated if they hypothetically won a championship?
I think there's a good reason they didn't. It sure as hell wasn't for a lack of help.
 
Its easily Jordan

It's not that Jordan wasn't great, they marketed the entire league around him. That's the most obvious sports propaganda of all time.

The second is probably Wilt, most of his athletic achievements are bullshit.

The 3rd is Curry, great player, not even close to top 10 all time.
 
Croaker said:
Its easily Jordan

It's not that Jordan wasn't great, they marketed the entire league around him. That's the most obvious sports propaganda of all time.

The second is probably Wilt, most of his athletic achievements are bullshit.

The 3rd is Curry, great player, not even close to top 10 all time.
Curry is the first player to spam 3s like we're playing NBA jam or something. His little brother is a better 3 point shooter and most Steph fans don't even know he has a brother in the NBA.
 
FiTP is by far the most overrated player in NBA history.

Unfortunately, Kooby(GROAT) isn’t too far behind. People just suck on his balls because of the helicopter crash.
 
Shaq? Yao Ming? Basketball is tough to judge, because sometimes your physical gifts just naturally translate into being an absolute killer of a center. It's 50% genetics and 50% talent. Shaq could dunk, grab rebounds and bully people under the rim, but he couldn't shoot the ball to save his life.

In terms of "all around" athletic stars, it's gotta be Westbrook. Embiid and Harden might be up there, but I think I'm just judging them on rings. I'm sure their overall stats would shut me the hell up.

Like I said, Basketball is tough to judge.
 
There are a lot of options, but I can for sure tell you who is the most underrated of all time, and that is Hakeem Olajuwon.
 
Croaker said:
you're right, Clint Capela is a hall of fame level support for Harden and Penis Canter are HoFers as well.
Yeah, it's not like he had Durant, Westbrook, and Ibaka on a team; or Durant (again) with Kyrie; or then Embiid; or then Kawhi & PG13. Spent his whole career cradling Capela.
 
Sweater of AV said:
pointing-at-you-lebron-james.gif
Another LeBrick classic tonight.

<36>

-Didn't show up in multiple playoff series (and then blamed the losses on his teammates banging his mom).
-Needed to team-hop like a dork to get a ring.
-Missed pretty much every big shot in championship games and was saved by Ray Allen and Kyrie.
-Illegitimate Bubble Ring.
-Arguably the GOAT flopper.
-Needs the refs to bail him out in every series.
-Continues to run on empty stats in the worst era in league history where no one plays defense.
-Greatest PED abuser in league history.

Great stuff. Probably time for another Decision.

ghows-LK-beae47c9-554b-453f-95b2-ee599aba2354-c46306c4.jpeg

giphy.gif

1306512743-lebron-headband.jpg
 
Madmick said:
Yeah, it's not like he had Durant, Westbrook, and Ibaka on a team; or Durant (again) with Kyrie; or then Embiid; or then Kawhi & PG13. Spent his whole career cradling Capela.
Oh, we're taking Harden as a 6th man and using it against him as a champion? You're fucking brilliant sometimes Mick. Fucking brilliant.

The Brooklyn team was injured, so we're using that against him too. More fucking brilliance.

The best argument is the Rockets teams, but neither CP3 nor Westbrook were good pieces to fit with him. He still ended up being the primary ball handler and distributor with both of those ball dominant players. Even when they got their stats, they never fit within the system and James Harden essentially carried them and the Rockets wasted the primes of 3 careers.

Oh, and nobody takes a Doc Rivers coached team (especially with Embiitch) seriously.

Harden's biggest problem is that he's had to be ball dominant and never had players who he can consistently defer too. The Clippers have a shot if they stay healthy, but PG13 and Kawhi weren't even healthy last year. This year Kawhi might be though. So they could do some damage. If Kawhi is on we won't see teams adapt to Harden like they did int he past.

If you're going to place the majority of fault on a player, put it on a player when they're actually expected to overcome the shit as the first option. Harden hasn't been option 1 since the Rockets.
 
