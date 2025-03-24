Most overrated NBA player of all-time?

Madmick said: Yeah, it's not like he had Durant, Westbrook, and Ibaka on a team; or Durant (again) with Kyrie; or then Embiid; or then Kawhi & PG13. Spent his whole career cradling Capela. Click to expand...

Oh, we're taking Harden as a 6th man and using it against him as a champion? You're fucking brilliant sometimes Mick. Fucking brilliant.The Brooklyn team was injured, so we're using that against him too. More fucking brilliance.The best argument is the Rockets teams, but neither CP3 nor Westbrook were good pieces to fit with him. He still ended up being the primary ball handler and distributor with both of those ball dominant players. Even when they got their stats, they never fit within the system and James Harden essentially carried them and the Rockets wasted the primes of 3 careers.Oh, and nobody takes a Doc Rivers coached team (especially with Embiitch) seriously.Harden's biggest problem is that he's had to be ball dominant and never had players who he can consistently defer too. The Clippers have a shot if they stay healthy, but PG13 and Kawhi weren't even healthy last year. This year Kawhi might be though. So they could do some damage. If Kawhi is on we won't see teams adapt to Harden like they did int he past.If you're going to place the majority of fault on a player, put it on a player when they're actually expected to overcome the shit as the first option. Harden hasn't been option 1 since the Rockets.