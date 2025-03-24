Most overrated NBA player of all-time?

Pierce 34
It has to be Kareem
-Played in the weakest era which is the 70s
-Wasn't the best player in all of his title wins
-Had oscar/magic feeding him the ball
-He was shit defensively
-Lost matchups to other bigs
Honorable mentions:
Kobe, Westbrook, Carmelo, T-Mac, AI, Wilt.
