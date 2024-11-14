  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Most intriguing storylines in the UFC currently

I'll be glad once this whole Jones/Stipe/Tom debacle is OVER.....regardless of the outcome

So what are the current most interesting storylines looking into 2025????

I'd say Khamzat and whether he'll get the next title shot
The return of Islam
Who Topuria fights next
Pereira's next move
 
Literally none of those things are storylines

Except for Jones/stipe/tom of course
 
theufcbaddy said:
My storyline when I become UFC world champion.

Be prepared for greatness lads. Love ya all
Click to expand...

What do you think of Jones ducking Aspinall? Also I would like to hear your opinion on the Ariel Helwani show
 
