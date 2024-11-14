Most intriguing storylines in the UFC currently

Lionheart7167
I'll be glad once this whole Jones/Stipe/Tom debacle is OVER.....regardless of the outcome
So what are the current most interesting storylines looking into 2025????
I'd say Khamzat and whether he'll get the next title shot
The return of Islam
Who Topuria fights next
Pereira's next move
