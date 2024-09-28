Most impressive cardio: Merab or Khabib's

I have almost non-existent wrestling/ground training experience, so I can judge standing cardio pretty well but just guess when it comes to grappling.



Intuitively, I believe Khabib's chain-wrestling, always committed to devastating GnP or subs and dominating ground control is far more impressive than stuffing TDs, even an INSANE amount of them.



Then there's the whole talking thing, which was unreal.



Huge Khabib fan, I'd go as far as saying that him standing with Connor in the 3rd was NOT a rest round at all, as many seems to believe, but a badass move to prove a point.

He did not seem to me tired at all, was very bouncy and light on his feet compared to his usual stance.



What's your take?