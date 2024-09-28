Most impressive cardio: Merab or Khabib's

Rubios

I have almost non-existent wrestling/ground training experience, so I can judge standing cardio pretty well but just guess when it comes to grappling.

Intuitively, I believe Khabib's chain-wrestling, always committed to devastating GnP or subs and dominating ground control is far more impressive than stuffing TDs, even an INSANE amount of them.

Then there's the whole talking thing, which was unreal.

Huge Khabib fan, I'd go as far as saying that him standing with Connor in the 3rd was NOT a rest round at all, as many seems to believe, but a badass move to prove a point.
He did not seem to me tired at all, was very bouncy and light on his feet compared to his usual stance.

What's your take?
 
Khabib is a lot more dangerous all-around. He took his opponents down, held him there, and mauled them.

Merab, on the other hand, can't hold his opponents down. He just shoots for takedowns non-stop. He's also a lot less active on the feet.
 
Durability I think Merab. He could still be bouncing after 5 rounds. But maybe in his heavier weight class, it would be different already.
 
Definitely Merab because Khabib was usually finishing his opponents. Better than Merab does anyway.
 
i don't know. for mma both of these guys are elite.

khabib is more technical and polished so he doesn't waste energy. his cardio is probably top tier but he is also efficient so it's hard to judge, but i would be confident in saying you won't have to worry about khabib gasing out.

merab on the other hand holds the record for something like 50+ failed td. that is insane cardio. remember a lot of fighters wont' bother to shoot takedowns if they aren't confident because of emptying the gas tank
 
Merab is probably slightly superior there while being inferior everywhere else relative to size/division as far as athleticism goes (speed/strength/durability/etc.).
 
Khabib ragdolling Trujillo for 3 rounds straight was insane, 21 takedowns / 27 attempts. Merab's 50 takedown attempts against Yan is also insane though and was over the course of 5 rounds, we see performances like that from Merab consistently too. Hard to tell, both have insane gas tanks, might lean Merab.

Khabib is easily the better and more impressive fighter in general though.
 
Khabib has had a couple fights where he seemed to take breaks. Specifically against Iaquinta and Conor in round 3.
 
Merab for sure, pretty much his only skill is cardio. While khabib had great cardio, he was the most skilled grappler and gnp artist in ufc history and that’s what made him so good
 
Well


Trying not to get banned so
 
