Most exciting fight of 299

Paper : Holland vs. MVP for both

What I think may be the best when it happens: Poirier vs. BSD
 
After watching the faceoffs I don't know how I missed so many big names on it. Now I can't wait.
 
BowserJr said:
Which fight do you think will be the most exciting and which one are you most excited about?

Mine is mvp v Holland for both
I can see this being lightening in a bottle but just as easily a really dull, low risk tit for tat. I have this feeling Benoit-Poirier is going to be violent no matter what. I’m stoked for the entire main card. Gamrot-RDA too. They could all be nuts if we’re lucky.
 
I think Yan vs Song will be the most exciting. They both have good boxing, big power, and a willingness to stand in the pocket.

I'm most excited about Dustin vs. BSD. Old guard vs. new guard matchups are always interesting. Is Dustin coming to the end, or will he make one last run at a title? Is BSD the real deal, or has he feasted on low- and mid-level competition? This fight should provide answers.

MVP vs. Holland will largely depend on Holland's approach. If he comes out aggressive, it will be an exciting fight (probably with Holland getting starched). But if Holland tries to counter strike or wrestle/clinch, this could be a relatively dull fight.
 
Dustin vs frenchy
Preety pumped for the yan fight too
Shit the entire card on paper is super lit
 
So many

BSD and Poirier super interesting - I got a few Hundo on BSD to finish

JDM and burns is classic striker vs grappler

Yan vs song has decision written all over it

Blaydes vs Almeida is a fraud check or real deal moment of truth

Such a good card
 
Jinx_AA said:
So many

BSD and Poirier super interesting - I got a few Hundo on BSD to finish

JDM and burns is classic striker vs grappler

Yan vs song has decision written all over it

Blaydes vs Almeida is a fraud check or real deal moment of truth

Such a good card
People sleeping on JDM burns
 
You're not wrong, but at the same time Holland can be just straight frustrating at times so it's not a given.

I think Poirier vs BSD will be fireworks for sure!
 
