Most exciting fight of 299

I think Yan vs Song will be the most exciting. They both have good boxing, big power, and a willingness to stand in the pocket.



I'm most excited about Dustin vs. BSD. Old guard vs. new guard matchups are always interesting. Is Dustin coming to the end, or will he make one last run at a title? Is BSD the real deal, or has he feasted on low- and mid-level competition? This fight should provide answers.



MVP vs. Holland will largely depend on Holland's approach. If he comes out aggressive, it will be an exciting fight (probably with Holland getting starched). But if Holland tries to counter strike or wrestle/clinch, this could be a relatively dull fight.