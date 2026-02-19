Most entertaining fighter to you with the lowest finish rate?

Aldo was a great finisher in his WEC days, but later on when he came to UFC he won a lot of decisions and not many finishes but I love Aldo, he is so accurate and slick in the striking, his reflexes are incredible. Even though there were many decisions in the latter part of his career I still always enjoyed watching him. He has lightning fast reflexes and reaction time. War Aldo!!!! Legend
 
Boy... I couldn't miss a Forrest Griffin fight back in the day...

But out of his 10 UFC wins... 7 were by decision.
Yea there are those guys that lack power, but have an abundance of heart and chin.

They turn in these crazy slugfest decisions like Forrest vs Bonnar. Although the rematch was more forgettable.
 
At the elite level finishes are not that common, Aldo had a lot of decisions in the UFC, but he was always game.
 
Among currently active fighters, Nathaniel Wood seems to always be in good fights. There are knockdowns, sometimes multiple, near finishes, yet they always end up going to the cards. Last 9 fights over the past 5 years all went to decision, and I don't recall a boring one.

Petr Yan is an obvious one. He's one of the most entertaining fighters ever, does real damage, but hasn't been able to finish anyone in a long time.
 
