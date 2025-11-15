Most embarrassing way a fighter has been KOed

8AAOZr9.gif
 
Morris88 said:
Anderson Silva clowning like a jackass and getting finished with a glancing blow from teh Chris
Id say that's the worst. Chris was the one that finally got a flush hard strike that kod a legend, cracking his chin permanently, all from clowning around.
mb23100 said:
Off balance, head out, chin up, hands back right into your opponents only weapon in the first 6 seconds of the biggest fight in UFC history.
View attachment 1121263
This comes in 2nd, until someone picks another ko. Your analysis is accurate enough to justify conors ONLY real ko, and it took aldo to secure it.

Ronda getting kod is MIGHTY EMBARRASSING but justified. However, that's no justification. He embarrassing loss through her image OUT OF BUSINESS.
 
No shade against either of them but Brian Stann barely tapped Alessio Sakara's chin whilst he gnp'd him(from open guard or top guard whatever you call it). I'm not saying it was fake but Sakara must have the weakest chin ever if the punch ko'd him. He seemingly went unconscious immediately.

Edit: actually i'm wrong, Stann seemed to mess him up pretty badly before the gnp and after a proper rewatch, the punch was just very well placed.

 
