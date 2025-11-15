Most embarrassing way a fighter has been KOed

drunkenfistmma
Off balance, head out, chin up, hands back right into your opponents only weapon in the first 6 seconds of the biggest fight in UFC history.
I love Fedor. He is the GOAT. However - the way Ryan Bader TKo'ed him with more or less a jab just makes me feel sad.What are some of the most humiliating ways fighters have been knocked out
Like Bektic getting left face down ass up by Darren Elkins
Or getting Rashad faced
Id say that's the worst. Chris was the one that finally got a flush hard strike that kod a legend, cracking his chin permanently, all from clowning around.Anderson Silva clowning like a jackass and getting finished with a glancing blow from teh Chris
Did the Ol' Nature Boy routine.
Rolles Garcie vs. Derrick Mehmen, I almost forgot how many lackluster 3rd gen Gracies we were subject to over the years.
