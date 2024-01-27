Most effective use of strikes during UFC career

Your top 5 UFC strikers considering ONLY how effective their striking is while in the UFC. Guys like CC and Toney were perhaps better strikers than those on the list but weren't so great during their time in the UFC in terms of utilizing strikes.



*Alex- The best right now in the UFC. Continuing to improve with time, he is on a roll of devastating opponents with leg kicks in latest string of fights; these are the best leg kicks the UFC has ever seen. He has adapted his game remarkably quickly and is wrecking the competition. It is important to remember that Anderson fought for nearly 10 years before his debut in the UFC, so you could say Alex has taken to it quicker; how well he is learning grappling will define his longevity as the champ.



*Anderson- The previous gold standard.



*Francis- What needs to be said? Devastating opponents with quick KOs. Turned Overeem into a Pez dispenser.



*Chuck- Held the LHW title with a string of KOs.



*JDS/Stipe- In their prime, both were devastating in the standup.



*Amanda for her level of dominance as a striker; she is all alone in WMMA in her stature.



Honorable mention- Rizzo, Izzy, Aldo, Hunt, Mo Smith (Edit in Machida and Rumble).











