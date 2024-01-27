Most effective use of strikes during UFC career

Levi_

Levi_

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Apr 4, 2006
Messages
10,673
Reaction score
951
Your top 5 UFC strikers considering ONLY how effective their striking is while in the UFC. Guys like CC and Toney were perhaps better strikers than those on the list but weren't so great during their time in the UFC in terms of utilizing strikes.

*Alex- The best right now in the UFC. Continuing to improve with time, he is on a roll of devastating opponents with leg kicks in latest string of fights; these are the best leg kicks the UFC has ever seen. He has adapted his game remarkably quickly and is wrecking the competition. It is important to remember that Anderson fought for nearly 10 years before his debut in the UFC, so you could say Alex has taken to it quicker; how well he is learning grappling will define his longevity as the champ.

*Anderson- The previous gold standard.

*Francis- What needs to be said? Devastating opponents with quick KOs. Turned Overeem into a Pez dispenser.

*Chuck- Held the LHW title with a string of KOs.

*JDS/Stipe- In their prime, both were devastating in the standup.

*Amanda for her level of dominance as a striker; she is all alone in WMMA in her stature.

Honorable mention- Rizzo, Izzy, Aldo, Hunt, Mo Smith (Edit in Machida and Rumble).





 
Last edited:
romohendobispcrook.0.jpg
 
For me its Anderson. What he did was remarkable...he got so many KOs with different strikes, techniques and angles...he puts the word ART in martial arts...he is the PELE of ufc striking. Francis and Vitor are runner ups.

Poatan has the ability to close in on all of them soon, i have faith he will.
 
Last edited:
Anderson for me (fully acknowledging my bias)… but the diversity of strikes he displayed is why I give him my vote. Never knew what was going to be the finishing move unlike someone like Francis where you knew it was going to be a Ford Escort in his fist.

Anderson’s highlight reel is so entertaining to watch.
 
Levi_ said:
Turned Overeem into a Pez dispenser.
Click to expand...

LMFAO this description clinches it.

But all time, this still goes to Anderson IMHO. That dude's striking was artistry in motion and it still worked on much bigger guys a weight class above him. To me that counts for a lot more than just overwhelming dudes with hulk smash. But speaking of hulk smash, Carwin deserves a mention.
 
Levi_ said:
Your top 5 UFC strikers considering ONLY how effective their striking is while in the UFC. Guys like CC and Toney were perhaps better strikers than those on the list but weren't so great during their time in the UFC in terms of utilizing strikes.

*Alex- The best right now in the UFC. Continuing to improve with time, he is on a roll of devastating opponents with leg kicks in latest string of fights; these are the best leg kicks the UFC has ever seen. He has adapted his game remarkably quickly and is wrecking the competition. It is important to remember that Anderson fought for nearly 10 years before his debut in the UFC, so you could say Alex has taken to it quicker; how well he is learning grappling will define his longevity as the champ.

*Anderson- The previous gold standard.

*Big Frank- What needs to be said? Devastating opponents with quick KOs. Turned Overeem into a Pez dispenser.

*Chuck- Held the LHW title with a string of KOs.

*JDS/Stipe- In their prime, both were devastating in the standup.

*Amanda for her level of dominance as a striker; she is all alone in WMMA in her stature.

Honorable mention- Rizzo, Izzy, Aldo, Hunt, Mo Smith (Edit in Machida and Rumble).





Click to expand...

Don’t even include Amanda
 
I can't consider Alex for this.

Had a back ans forth with Bruno Silva and lost majority of rounds vs Izzy, not that Izzy is some bum but just seems to disqualify him as effective striker.

Then again, what do you consider effective? The end result only or how consistently they win exchanges/befuddle their opponents?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,191
Messages
54,983,474
Members
174,538
Latest member
Sheri

Share this page

Back
Top