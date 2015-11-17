Most disturbing serial killers

I don't know if this guy takes the cake. But he's definitely up there.

[YT]orJiXNQeScs[/YT]
 
[YT]hduLuJ-n8lg[/YT]

I'd have to say Jeffrey Dahmer and the reason, 14 year old Konerak Sinthasomphone. Konerak managed to escape Jeff's apartment and was seen in the street naked, bleeding from the rectum and heavily under the influence of drugs by two teenage girls who called the police. The police arrived and Jeffrey was able to pursued the cops that Konerak was his lover and they just had a disagreement. The police did notice a foul odor coming from his apartment but they didn't bother to investigate instead giving the boy back to Jeffrey who proceeded to rape, torture, dismember and kill the boy later that night.
 
Dahmer.
Dahmer tried on a few occasions to make living zombies. He drilled holes into the heads of his victims and poured in all manner of fluids to destroy their frontal lobes. His experiment didn't work and most died immediately or within a few minutes
 
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Hansen

this one,i don't see mentioned often. only found out about cause i was having a bout of insomnia and this documentary was on.
 
I was going to say Albert Fish before I opened the thread.
The letter he wrote to the mother of the little girl he killed (Grace Budd I believe) was pretty fucked up.
 
Viktor Sayenko and Igor Suprunyuk (The Dnepropetrovsk Maniacs)
Andrei Chikatilo
Alexander Pichushkin

The Russians and Ukrainians had some nasty ones
 
Dahmer tried on a few occasions to make living zombies. He drilled holes into the heads of his victims and poured in all manner of fluids to destroy their frontal lobes. His experiment didn't work and most died immediately or within a few minutes
And remember this was way before zombies became cliche and boring
 
Not disturbing but I remember reading on a Sherdog thread a British killer who was molested as a kid and was turning tricks as a teen. I think he killed a couple of Johns and while in prison he found out that a couple of inmates were kid touchers so he murdered them in jail then walked ot the guard station and said "You're going to be 2 light at rolecall."

Does this sound familiar to anyone?
 
Not disturbing but I remember reading on a Sherdog thread a British killer who was molested as a kid and was turning tricks as a teen. I think he killed a couple of Johns and while in prison he found out that a couple of inmates were kid touchers so he murdered them in jail then walked ot the guard station and said "You're going to be 2 light at rolecall."

Does this sound familiar to anyone?
that'll be robert maudsley. killed one in broadmore as well,then cracked his skull open and ate part of his brain. hannibal lectors cage was based on how he is locked up now.
 
that'll be robert maudsley. killed one in broadmore as well,then cracked his skull open and ate part of his brain. hannibal lectors cage was based on how he is locked up now.
That's the guy. Thanks
 
I'd have to say Jeffrey Dahmer and the reason, 14 year old Konerak Sinthasomphone. Konerak managed to escape Jeff's apartment and was seen in the street naked, bleeding from the rectum and heavily under the influence of drugs by two teenage girls who called the police. The police arrived and Jeffrey was able to pursued the cops that Konerak was his lover and they just had a disagreement. The police did notice a foul odor coming from his apartment but they didn't bother to investigate instead giving the boy back to Jeffrey who proceeded to rape, torture, dismember and kill the boy later that night.
well thats terribly depressing ):
 
The BTK killer was especially bad considering how long he was able to kill and not get caught.
 
IMO Gacy was the scariest.



Chikatilo is up there too for sheer insanity.
 
Ed Gein was pretty hardcore. He put a bunch of needles and nails into his crotch thinking it help him survive the electric chair. There's pictures of the x-rays somewhere
 
The BTK killer was especially bad considering how long he was able to kill and not get caught.
I've found that BTK is the one that intrigues me the most...The things that he did to some of his victims, the sexual satisfaction that he got from killing and not actually having sex with them (he masturbated numerous times on a young girl as she hung from a pipe with her feet barely touching the ground, dying slowly...) The way he taunted the police and hiding then coming back after all those years and getting himself caught. He hid in plain sight, stopped killing for so long, but couldn't resist fucking with the police. And although he's just a run of the mill, normal looking guy, there's something inherently evil about him.
 
Ed Gein was pretty hardcore. He put a bunch of needles and nails into his crotch thinking it help him survive the electric chair. There's pictures of the x-rays somewhere
I'm pretty sure that was albert fish.
 
I don't know of too many serial killers, but these kids always freaked me out:

Sayenko_suprunyuck.jpg
 
