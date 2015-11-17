Most disturbing serial killers

exjuny said: The BTK killer was especially bad considering how long he was able to kill and not get caught. Click to expand...

I've found that BTK is the one that intrigues me the most...The things that he did to some of his victims, the sexual satisfaction that he got from killing and not actually having sex with them (he masturbated numerous times on a young girl as she hung from a pipe with her feet barely touching the ground, dying slowly...) The way he taunted the police and hiding then coming back after all those years and getting himself caught. He hid in plain sight, stopped killing for so long, but couldn't resist fucking with the police. And although he's just a run of the mill, normal looking guy, there's something inherently evil about him.