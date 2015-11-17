Most disturbing serial killers

takestwototango
I don't know if this guy takes the cake. But he's definitely up there.
[YT]orJiXNQeScs[/YT]
Dahmer tried on a few occasions to make living zombies. He drilled holes into the heads of his victims and poured in all manner of fluids to destroy their frontal lobes. His experiment didn't work and most died immediately or within a few minutesDahmer.
Not disturbing but I remember reading on a Sherdog thread a British killer who was molested as a kid and was turning tricks as a teen. I think he killed a couple of Johns and while in prison he found out that a couple of inmates were kid touchers so he murdered them in jail then walked ot the guard station and said "You're going to be 2 light at rolecall."
Does this sound familiar to anyone?
that'll be robert maudsley. killed one in broadmore as well,then cracked his skull open and ate part of his brain. hannibal lectors cage was based on how he is locked up now.
I'd have to say Jeffrey Dahmer and the reason, 14 year old Konerak Sinthasomphone. Konerak managed to escape Jeff's apartment and was seen in the street naked, bleeding from the rectum and heavily under the influence of drugs by two teenage girls who called the police. The police arrived and Jeffrey was able to pursued the cops that Konerak was his lover and they just had a disagreement. The police did notice a foul odor coming from his apartment but they didn't bother to investigate instead giving the boy back to Jeffrey who proceeded to rape, torture, dismember and kill the boy later that night.
The BTK killer was especially bad considering how long he was able to kill and not get caught.
Ed Gein was pretty hardcore. He put a bunch of needles and nails into his crotch thinking it help him survive the electric chair. There's pictures of the x-rays somewhere