Most delusional fighters getting humbled?

Every now and then you get one of those fights where one guy talks all the shit, then gets his ass handed to him and is made to look like he should pick another sport. I can think of a few hilarious examples off the top of my head:On top of this list you gotta put Jamahal Hill leading up to the Poatan fight, and not only Jamahal, but a good fraction of shitdog and so called hardcore fans, as well as idiot pundits like Bisping, Mighty Mouse, and many others who are supposed to be in the know. I hate to do the whole "I told you so" thing when it comes to MMA fights because there are really only two possible outcomes, but fuck, of all the stupid fight predictions I've heard in MMA circles, Hill is gonna beat Pereira has to be up there with the dumbest ones. That's not to say that Hill had zero chance, I mean of course he always had a punchers chance, but that's not the way people were predicting it, they were flat out saying he was the superior striker, based on... I don't know, that he knocked out Johnny Walker? I kept thinking "man, if they fought 10 times in a row, and Hill managed to win one, I would be surprised".When the fight finally happened and went the way it went, I swear I never moved out of my chair, I remember my cousin jumping around and being like "wow what a knockout", and me just sitting there shrugging and thinking "what the fuck did you think was gonna happen?"I get trying to be confident, and believing in yourself and all that crap, but Hill went full retard in the build up to that fight, I gotta imagine that he was fully buying into his own hype becase he got the belt off a 45 year old Glover, it was so ridiculous.BJ Penn vs GSPNow I admit I was a bit hesitant to add this one due to the fact that BJ was a very accomplished fighter at that point and also the fact that he gave GSP a very tough fight in their first meeting, but when considering how much shit he talked, and the thing he said specifically, only for them to poetically backfire on him, I just have to include this one.Sure, you could argue that BJ had good reasons to be confident, but all that talk about "to the death", and "I'm gonna make him quit, he's a quitter, a bully" and all that nonsense... it was just so ridiculous since St Pierre was the least bully like fighter on the entire roster, and if anyone had a reputatioin for fading as the fight went on, it was BJ, including in their first fight which was only 3 rounds. Had he simply said "I'm gonna go in there and finish him quick", it wouldn't have been nearly as embaressing for him, but to specifically say he was just gonna outlast him, break him, make him quit... only to quit on the stool himself after offering absolutely nothing and getting dominated for 4 straight rounds, in hind sight it was peak dellusion.Bisping vs Hendo 1This one was a long time ago so not sure if a lot of people will remember just how much shit Bisping talked leading up to that fight. Some of you will say that's just his persona and he was just trying to sell the fight and all that crap, but I'm pretty sure Hendo didn't see it that way (because he has said as much in later interviews) and Bisping is still salty about it. Bisping talked shit throughout their season of the ultimate fighter, while Dan just kept quiet with that typical smile that says "I can't wait to get in that cage with you so I can start talking".Then the fight happened and it produced one of the most epic and most poetic knockouts in UFC history, couldn't have happened to a nicer guy.I know there are many more examples but it's late so the rest of you can add to this list...