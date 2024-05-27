Social Most dangerous cities

Would you visit Mexico?

Inspired by this thread.

forums.sherdog.com

Things to do in Mexico City?

Headed there next week. Going to be staying 5 nights. The only plans I have so far is a day trip to Teotihuacan and to spend a day at the Anthropology Museum which is right next to our hotel. Would like some suggestions on other museums, restaurants or anything else to do. Thanks in advance...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

List of cities by homicide rate - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

As you can see out of the top 10. It's all Mexican cities besides New Orleans.

Most Dangerous Cities.png
 
Good grief, the top 2 has a more than 100 times higher murder rate per 100,000 than The Hague. We had nine murders last year, and a popuplation of around 510,000.
 
Mexico is cartels... But South Africa, damn...
 
I'd be buying so much coke and hookers and fent the cartels would protect me from all the death
 
I was thinking weird that are no cities from Venezuela. Then I saw in the article that they didn't provide any data on 2021 and 2022

I wouldn't be surprised if Caracas is actually the number 1. Even if it's not in terms of per capiita I think Caracas is more dangerous that those Mexican cities due to the fact that violence reaches more common people rather than being concentrated on gang/cartels violence
 
Takes_Two_To_Tango

