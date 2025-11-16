Most Championship fights are lame

Koro_11 said:
Because most fighters are just trying to win the fight, while taking the least amount of risk.

Just shows how special Poatan and Topuria are.
Ya Topuria so special beating aging fighters , well past their primes

Now he’s begging for a fight against Paddy

Mickey Mouse resume
 
They should stand the fights up faster. Not true to the idea of "pure" fighting, but how are you going to garner new fans when unrelatable guys, who put on boring fights, hold all the belts? This is entertainment, and I haven't been very entertained lately. I'm still going to watch, but my group is getting smaller and smaller. Admittedly, Islam usually puts on good fights. But the last two title changes have been lame as hell.
 
Islam is just that good. He makes all his fights so one-sided that they're boring
 
I've brought this up before. My premonition is that creating championship rounds (4 and 5) creates a more "Paced" style of fighting to account for extra rounds, so you don't see fighters just going for it. Just a theory that might have some validity. But yea I imagine being on that big of stage and that big of fight you do notice more fighters fighting timid and don't want to risk getting KO'd early in such a big fight too.
 
Sat Sri Akal ji am glad you say this yaar was little bit confuse thinking it is mma culture only to be boring

in slap dangal title match usually they are fireworks 🎇🧨
 
A lot of crying from known haters, I hope it won't stay like that for days, like when Khamzat became a champ.
 
FrappeDuRocma said:
A lot of crying from known haters, I hope it won't stay like that for days, like when Khamzat became a champ.
I guess you think we should be entertained by two men hugging for 25 minutes with virtually zero damage being done aside from a few leg kicks.
 
ummm yeah.

imagine losing a fight because your coach was reading you twitter posts between rounds... saying you're boring.

poatan puts on exciting fights because he's a striker. but thats also why he's lost his belt twice. went in on izzy for the kill and got slept
 
Add a 500K bonus for finishing a championship fight, or something else that lights a fire under the seat of the champs/challengers. Monetary compensation is the only real way to solve this (and still not a silver bullet, cause a Dagestani careful fighter might still calculate the long term earnings over risking for a bonus)
 
