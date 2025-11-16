Most Championship fights are lame

Because most fighters are just trying to win the fight, while taking the least amount of risk.
Just shows how special Poatan and Topuria are.
I want my time back. These fucking two championship fights ruined the otherwise good card.
Oh look, we got a purist over here.awww boo hoo
Go cry yourself to sleep
Anderson was the GOAT champ.I remember some dude named Anderson used to put on a clinic
I guess you think we should be entertained by two men hugging for 25 minutes with virtually zero damage being done aside from a few leg kicks.A lot of crying from known haters, I hope it won't stay like that for days, like when Khamzat became a champ.
