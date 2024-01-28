Most bizarre fight in UFC

Costa vs Rockhold comes to mind
Typical diaz. Gets beaten on all scorecards 45-50, doesn t do shit the whole fight except showboat, then leaves the cage swearing in ebonics.and their fans love it.Anderson Silva vs Nick Diaz:
Actually probably the same thing (involuntary shitting)
Different fat guy brother. Unless your use of "teh" is an elaborate form of mocking someone else who said the same thing?Teh commontator saw Emanual's tooth fly out of teh cage!
Wrong thread, it doesn't say,"most erotic fight in the UFC".
I'll believe what I want to believe.seems more likely he accidentally shit himself while in a random sexual position than it was some spontaneous and elaborate extreme S&M escalation randomly inserted into the middle of normal sex.
Anderson Silva v Damian Maia happened.
Came to say this. Granted Quarry’s cage cutting was nonexistent as he just followed Starnes on a straight line but yeah. That elephant man punch was epic.The most lopsided scorecard and the least amount of damage to the loser. Starnes ran a marathon that fight
Emanual Yarborough vs Keith Hackney
I suddenly hear the crying game playing softly in the background