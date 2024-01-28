Most bizarre fight in UFC

do-you-guys-think-colbys-wrestling-will-be-too-much-for-leon-v0-75azrb3d5qqb1.jpg

IMG_2827.jpeg
 
Mittens said:
OSSq5Pc.gif
Click to expand...
Actually probably the same thing (involuntary shitting)

A 70-something guy, according to those court transcripts... seems more likely he accidentally shit himself while in a random sexual position than it was some spontaneous and elaborate extreme S&M escalation randomly inserted into the middle of normal sex.

Myrddin Wild teh White said:
Teh commontator saw Emanual's tooth fly out of teh cage!
Click to expand...
Different fat guy brother. Unless your use of "teh" is an elaborate form of mocking someone else who said the same thing?
 
Aside from early UFC, I'd vote for Mike Jackson vs. CM Punk, Houston Alexander vs. Kimbo, Nate Quarry vs. Starnes, Penn vs. Edgar 3, Ryan Hall butt scooting, Rose Esparza 2.
 
Dionysian said:
seems more likely he accidentally shit himself while in a random sexual position than it was some spontaneous and elaborate extreme S&M escalation randomly inserted into the middle of normal sex.
Click to expand...
I'll believe what I want to believe.
 
jsbx45 said:
Anderson Silva v Damian Maia happened.
Click to expand...

While I do agree it was bizarre, I consider that one of the most entertaining fights ever. I find it unbelievable that people criticize Anderson for that fight.

Anderson forced that fight and was able beat the shit out of a guy that was trying his hardest to avoid fighting.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,204
Messages
54,984,186
Members
174,538
Latest member
Sheri

Share this page

Back
Top