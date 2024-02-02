Multiplatform Most autistic/savant game?

I recently played farm simulator 15 and was surprised at the attention to detail and how in depth It actually was. After about an hour though I had to just say fuck it and bang my racked head against a wall.

What's the most autistic in depth game you just don't get or maybe do get?

Also want clarity I'm not bashings Autists or Savants I may be one I'm just too scared to get tested. Just wondering how you do it.
You're probably looking at things like flight simulators. Never been my thing but I know their communities will complain about the smallest details, and be busting out technical documentation and shit to prove their point. I guess it's the same for all simulator type games.

Like I play War Thunder occasionally and there've been multiple cases where players have busted out classified information to complain about some shit the developers got wrong on a tank or jet etc

Document leaks​

On several occasions, users on the War Thunder forum have shared restricted and/or classified documents during discussions about the accuracy of the vehicles depicted. In all cases, offending posts are removed by the moderators, and users are warned against sharing such documents. Anton Yudintsev, founder of Gaijin Entertainment, has stated that the development team is never exposed to the contents, reminding users that "it's both illegal and pointless, so they should never do that".[57] In January 2023, Raytheon denied media reports that security clearance background checks for jobs at the defense contractor investigate whether applicants play War Thunder.[58][59]

DateVehicleRestriction levelTopic of interestDescription
July 14, 2021Challenger 2 tankClassifiedIn-game modellingA forum member claiming to be a Challenger 2 tank commander posted images of classified documents pertaining to the tank on the official War Thunder forums. The documents, which contained information about the armor structure of the vehicle, were edited to make them appear declassified under the UK Freedom of Information Act. The post was taken down because the UK Ministry of Defence had previously told Gaijin Entertainment that the documents were classified, so moderators knew about their status by the time of the leak. The user was given an official warning by forum officials, and the post was removed.[60]
October 2021Leclerc tankUncertainTurret rotation speedA user leaked classified documents of the Leclerc to win an argument about turret rotation speed. Gaijin forum moderators removed the material within hours, repeating their strict policy against posting restricted documents.[61]
June 2022ZTZ-99 tankClassifiedTungsten penetratorA user posted an image of a Chinese DTC10-125 tungsten penetrator on the War Thunder forums, sitting atop a document outlining the projectile's specifications. Similar to previous instances, the post was quickly removed by forum moderators, with them citing the fact that the materials in question are classified in China.[62]
Late 2022UHT-665 Eurocopter Tiger helicopterExport restrictedArmour layoutA forum member posted parts of the armor layout of the UHT-665 Eurocopter Tiger, which is still in service. The user was banned and the content was swiftly removed.[63]
January 16, 2023F-16 fighter jetExport restricted[note 1]AIM-120 air-to-air missileA flight manual for the F-16 fighter jet was posted by a user discussing the use of the AIM-120 AMRAAM. Although the classified status of the document had expired, it contained export-restricted data and thus was illegal to publish under US law. The document was quickly deleted by moderators.[57][64]
January 18, 2023F-15E fighter jetExport restrictedMultiple core functionsTwo days after the previous leak, thirteen documents pertaining to the McDonnell Douglas F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet were posted and swiftly removed. The documents were of similar classification as the documents about the F-16.[65]
Late January 2023Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jetRadar cross-sectionBetween January 19 and January 22, a document was published on the forums detailing the Su-57's radar cross-section, as well as details on its airframe. The leak also included information about other Russian aircraft.[66][67]
Late January 2023Mikoyan MiG-29 fighter jetRadar cross-section, armamentThe leak revealing details on the Sukhoi Su-57 also revealed information regarding the MiG-29 and its armament capabilities. The leak shared information regarding the MiG-29’s radar properties, claiming as its source a MiG-29 manual. Both posts were subsequently deleted by the War Thunder forum moderation team.[67][66]
August 31, 2023Eurofighter Typhoon DA7 fighter jetExport restrictedFlight manualA user on the War Thunder forum posted a flight manual which contained information about the Eurofighter Typhoon's systems, weaponry, flight data, etc. The user leaked the documents in a effort to have the Eurofighter DA7 added to the game. The post was later deleted.[68][69]
September 12, 2023Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk stealth attack aircraftExport restrictedFlight manualA user posted restricted pages of a flight manual which contained information about the Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk's engine specifications, firing angles, sensor locations, etc, on the War Thunder forum. The post was deleted shortly after by the site's moderators.[70]
September 15, 2023Boeing AH-64D Apache helicopterExport restrictedTechnical manualA user posted a flight manual which contained technical information about the Boeing AH-64D Apache. While the document was fully unclassified, the nature of the export-restricted data meant it was quickly removed.[71]
December 11, 2023Norinco VT-4 tankUnclassifiedTechnical documentationA user posted training material for an export variant of the VT-4 tank, focused on the tank's autoloader system. Although the data was available elsewhere, it was removed in the same way as earlier incidents.[72]
December 12, 2023M2A2 Bradley IFVExport restrictedTechnical manualA user posted two pages out of a technical manual involving the turret assembly of the M2A2 Bradley. While the document is unclassified, the fact that this document is export controlled resulted in it being quickly removed. [73]

en.wikipedia.org

War Thunder - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
With out a doubt the train simulator series

