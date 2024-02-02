Date Vehicle Restriction level Topic of interest Description

July 14, 2021 Challenger 2 tank Classified In-game modelling A forum member claiming to be a Challenger 2 tank commander posted images of classified documents pertaining to the tank on the official War Thunder forums. The documents, which contained information about the armor structure of the vehicle, were edited to make them appear declassified under the UK Freedom of Information Act. The post was taken down because the UK Ministry of Defence had previously told Gaijin Entertainment that the documents were classified, so moderators knew about their status by the time of the leak. The user was given an official warning by forum officials, and the post was removed.[60]

October 2021 Leclerc tank Uncertain Turret rotation speed A user leaked classified documents of the Leclerc to win an argument about turret rotation speed. Gaijin forum moderators removed the material within hours, repeating their strict policy against posting restricted documents.[61]

June 2022 ZTZ-99 tank Classified Tungsten penetrator A user posted an image of a Chinese DTC10-125 tungsten penetrator on the War Thunder forums, sitting atop a document outlining the projectile's specifications. Similar to previous instances, the post was quickly removed by forum moderators, with them citing the fact that the materials in question are classified in China.[62]

Late 2022 UHT-665 Eurocopter Tiger helicopter Export restricted Armour layout A forum member posted parts of the armor layout of the UHT-665 Eurocopter Tiger, which is still in service. The user was banned and the content was swiftly removed.[63]

January 16, 2023 F-16 fighter jet Export restricted[note 1] AIM-120 air-to-air missile A flight manual for the F-16 fighter jet was posted by a user discussing the use of the AIM-120 AMRAAM. Although the classified status of the document had expired, it contained export-restricted data and thus was illegal to publish under US law. The document was quickly deleted by moderators.[57][64]

January 18, 2023 F-15E fighter jet Export restricted Multiple core functions Two days after the previous leak, thirteen documents pertaining to the McDonnell Douglas F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet were posted and swiftly removed. The documents were of similar classification as the documents about the F-16.[65]

Late January 2023 Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet Radar cross-section Between January 19 and January 22, a document was published on the forums detailing the Su-57's radar cross-section, as well as details on its airframe. The leak also included information about other Russian aircraft.[66][67]

Late January 2023 Mikoyan MiG-29 fighter jet Radar cross-section, armament The leak revealing details on the Sukhoi Su-57 also revealed information regarding the MiG-29 and its armament capabilities. The leak shared information regarding the MiG-29’s radar properties, claiming as its source a MiG-29 manual. Both posts were subsequently deleted by the War Thunder forum moderation team.[67][66]

August 31, 2023 Eurofighter Typhoon DA7 fighter jet Export restricted Flight manual A user on the War Thunder forum posted a flight manual which contained information about the Eurofighter Typhoon's systems, weaponry, flight data, etc. The user leaked the documents in a effort to have the Eurofighter DA7 added to the game. The post was later deleted.[68][69]

September 12, 2023 Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk stealth attack aircraft Export restricted Flight manual A user posted restricted pages of a flight manual which contained information about the Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk's engine specifications, firing angles, sensor locations, etc, on the War Thunder forum. The post was deleted shortly after by the site's moderators.[70]

September 15, 2023 Boeing AH-64D Apache helicopter Export restricted Technical manual A user posted a flight manual which contained technical information about the Boeing AH-64D Apache. While the document was fully unclassified, the nature of the export-restricted data meant it was quickly removed.[71]

December 11, 2023 Norinco VT-4 tank Unclassified Technical documentation A user posted training material for an export variant of the VT-4 tank, focused on the tank's autoloader system. Although the data was available elsewhere, it was removed in the same way as earlier incidents.[72]