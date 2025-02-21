Most Anticipated Upcoming Movie

Nameless Ghoul
As long as it's officially in 'production" It could be 2025/2026/Pending/ect.
For me it's "Beyond The Spider-Verse" and it's killing me that many factors halted any momentum "Across the Spider-Verse" had, and overall the long gaps between each movie, will hinder the praise this (eventual) Trilogy deserves.
