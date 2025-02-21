  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Most Anticipated Upcoming Movie

As long as it's officially in 'production" It could be 2025/2026/Pending/ect.

For me it's "Beyond The Spider-Verse" and it's killing me that many factors halted any momentum "Across the Spider-Verse" had, and overall the long gaps between each movie, will hinder the praise this (eventual) Trilogy deserves.
 
- Werwulf by Eggers

- La Citta Proibita by Mainetti, one of very very few italian directors i like
Dude had hilarius take at superhero genre with Jeeg Robot, now i'm curious him going at old style Kung Fu movie

- Street Fighter movie by Legendary? Can't be worse than all previous ones, worth try nothing to lose lol
 
honestly, i looked up the 2025 movie line up last month and im not looking forward to anything, which makes me sad. ill watch final destination i guess. maybe some other movies will get hype when they come out and ill check them out, perhaps there will be some neat indie films. we'll see~
 
