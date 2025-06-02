Most annoying new fad in UFC

WolfPackHunter
What is with every single UFC card getting slammed soon as they are announced with so called experts calling cards like UFC 316 a 6/10? We have the rematch for the 135 title between Merab vs Sean and the woman's equivalent between Pena vs Harrison. 2 title fights. If Sean pulls off a stunning KO and Pena outdogs Harrison does the card still rate a 6/10?
Rate the events AFTER they've happened but we have the UFC trying to give us as many cards as possible because there's nothing worse than a Saturday night without a UFC. We are still seeing entertaining fights, titles changing hands, the best fighting the best, no fighters getting walk overs so trust in the matchmakers
