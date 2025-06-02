Most annoying new fad in UFC

There are 2 title fights but one is a rematch of a fight that stats and scorecards saw as being a pretty one sided fight. The other is a title defence from a new champion who talks a lot and never fights (and won her belt in controversial circumstances, I didn't see it but the majority of media outlets gave the fight to Pennington). its like getting stickers or trading cards as a kid.. you open it up and have the excitement of finding 2 shiny cards and then the deflated feeling of discovering that it was 2 you didn't need and didn't want.



It's true that you don't know how a card plays out in reality but as long as you have to keep paying in advance then people will continue to judge in advance. And people forget that 6/10 isn't that insulting it just means a little better than average, it doesn't feel unfair to think this card is below 'great' (7,8,9,10/10).