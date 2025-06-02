Most annoying new fad in UFC

WolfPackHunter

WolfPackHunter

What is with every single UFC card getting slammed soon as they are announced with so called experts calling cards like UFC 316 a 6/10? We have the rematch for the 135 title between Merab vs Sean and the woman's equivalent between Pena vs Harrison. 2 title fights. If Sean pulls off a stunning KO and Pena outdogs Harrison does the card still rate a 6/10?

Rate the events AFTER they've happened but we have the UFC trying to give us as many cards as possible because there's nothing worse than a Saturday night without a UFC. We are still seeing entertaining fights, titles changing hands, the best fighting the best, no fighters getting walk overs so trust in the matchmakers
 
This isn’t a new trend. It’s rating based off interest in the card. Sure, a card can turn out to be entertaining despite not being good on paper. But low stakes or uninteresting match ups make people care less. Pretending pre event hype is meaningless is just wrong, people like to feel invested in what they’re watching. A rematch of a fight we saw less than a year ago and a fight with the least skilled champion in the promotion does not generate much interest.

And lol at trust the matchmakers that are giving us such amazing rematches and undeserved title shots nobody asks for.
 
The product is garbage there’s no two ways about it. There is no more face 2 face promotion like Dillashaw v Cruz, Cruz v Faber etc.. there are no more real rivalries. Even just the shorts with no logos still looks garbage, it gave each fighter their own uniqueness. It’s short sightedness from ufc - they removed all agency from the fighters, and yet they still cannot put match ups together that the fans want, so it’s completely and utterly pointless.
 
How about one before and one after?

And then compare and discuss said numbers
 
By that logic you could just take a bunch of bums and put them in a cage. If the fights are entertaining we should just be happy right?
Well it doesn't work like that. We want to see the best fight the best in meaningful and merited matchups. For now we're still getting meaningful fights, but there's more irrelevant filler and egregious matchups than ever.
 
There are 2 title fights but one is a rematch of a fight that stats and scorecards saw as being a pretty one sided fight. The other is a title defence from a new champion who talks a lot and never fights (and won her belt in controversial circumstances, I didn't see it but the majority of media outlets gave the fight to Pennington). its like getting stickers or trading cards as a kid.. you open it up and have the excitement of finding 2 shiny cards and then the deflated feeling of discovering that it was 2 you didn't need and didn't want.

It's true that you don't know how a card plays out in reality but as long as you have to keep paying in advance then people will continue to judge in advance. And people forget that 6/10 isn't that insulting it just means a little better than average, it doesn't feel unfair to think this card is below 'great' (7,8,9,10/10).
 
We have the rematch for the 135 title between Merab vs Sean
Unwarranted rematch. The first fight was a one sided decision win that Merab cruised in.

If Sean pulls off a stunning KO and Pena outdogs Harrison does the card still rate a 6/10?
Finishes and/or upsets don’t necessarily make a card good.

we have the UFC trying to give us as many cards as possible because there's nothing worse than a Saturday night without a UFC.
The FN cards are tough to sit through and easy to pass on which is what a lot of fans have done. Also, there’s plenty of quality MMA cards on during the week that are better than the FN cards the UFC has been putting on recently.

the best fighting the best
That’s not the case always. A lot of the best fighters in the world are currently fighting outside of the UFC. The best heavyweight (Francis), the 2 best middleweights (Eblen and Gasanov), the best welterweight (Musaev), some of the best lightweights (Keita, Vartanyan, Parnasse, Hughes and Usman) and one of the best women’s bantamweights (Ditcheva) are currently competing outside of the UFC.
 
That's not what a fad is my friend. A fad is cool. There is nothing cool about how trash mma and the ufc in general has become in the slightest. Notice there are no more casual fans ? Yea cuz it's not cool and not a fad at all.

It is however a negative trend that the quality of ufc cards has been on a very steady decline.

In 2004 when you were young and hip and hosting ufc parties with your buddies it was a fad ....and like all fads the ufcs time has come and gone.
 
