International Mossad infiltrated the Iranian Intelligence services. Have they infiltrated the US Intelligence services also?

TheMaster

TheMaster

Take The Road To Reality
@red
Joined
May 25, 2002
Messages
8,438
Reaction score
10,402
Israeli secret service infiltrated the Iranian intelligence service, including the anti Mossad unit that was set up.

"Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency, is thought to have extensively infiltrated the Iranian intelligence services, leading to a series of recent wins for Israel in its war against Hamas and Hezbollah. This includes the deaths of almost the entire top tier of Hezbollah’s command structure, including the group's leader Hassan Nasrallah...
Former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmedinejad told CNN Turk that Iranian intelligence had set up a special unit to combat Mossad activities...
Embarrassingly, he revealed that the head of the secret unit turned out to be a secret Mossad agent."


www.express.co.uk

Iran humiliated as head of anti-Israel intelligence unit was 'Israel spy'

On Saturday, it was reported that an Iranian mole tipped off Israel about Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah's location before his killing.
www.express.co.uk www.express.co.uk



The question is though, have Mossad infiltrated the US intellegence services as well? It would be foolish to assume they haven't.
 
- I think they're more than welcome by the US goverment!
 
There's no need when Biden/Harris and, even more so, Drumpf, will do their bidding with nary a question. No POTUS has done anything different since JFK.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,054
Messages
56,301,281
Members
175,153
Latest member
domtaronger

Share this page

Back
Top