Israeli secret service infiltrated the Iranian intelligence service, including the anti Mossad unit that was set up.
"Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency, is thought to have extensively infiltrated the Iranian intelligence services, leading to a series of recent wins for Israel in its war against Hamas and Hezbollah. This includes the deaths of almost the entire top tier of Hezbollah’s command structure, including the group's leader Hassan Nasrallah...
Former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmedinejad told CNN Turk that Iranian intelligence had set up a special unit to combat Mossad activities...
Embarrassingly, he revealed that the head of the secret unit turned out to be a secret Mossad agent."
The question is though, have Mossad infiltrated the US intellegence services as well? It would be foolish to assume they haven't.
Iran humiliated as head of anti-Israel intelligence unit was 'Israel spy'
On Saturday, it was reported that an Iranian mole tipped off Israel about Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah's location before his killing.
The question is though, have Mossad infiltrated the US intellegence services as well? It would be foolish to assume they haven't.