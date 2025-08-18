BoxerMaurits
Itauma wants Jermaine Franklin next.
Thoughts?
UPDATE:
Official
Thoughts?
UPDATE:
Official
Last edited:
Charles Martin is NOT the fight Itauma needs, fella falls over in a gust of windI like this if it can be scheduled soon. As previously stated he needs rounds badly and this is a guy that can potentially give him those. Charles Martin could be another decent option. Get a look at a larger southpaw.
Like a small step down. Like handlers saw something in the 40 seconds it took him to figure out a guy who beat Franklin, “whoa whoa, better slow down and make sure we give this kid some time to disappoint fans for a decade with fights that underwhelm!”Lackluster for me, I mean I get it, but he's beyond that level.
He says Turki wants Itauma/Usyk, he'd rather a couple more for rounds but if its green lighted, they're in.
Yeah.I doubt we see it. It's a very risky fight for both sides. Usyk says he only has 1 fight left in his career and he'll be about 39 years old the next time he steps into the ring. Itauma is untested so there are still some unknowns with him. He hasn't been past 6 rounds and they're going to put him in there with a 12 round vet? Unlikely. My guess is that Usyk takes one last homecoming fight against a deserving top contender, either Parker or Kabayel, and then he retires. He's already made hundreds of millions of dollars. Financially and legacy-wise he's set.
Nice. Franklin should be a good barometer to see where this kid is at without throwing him in too deep. Hrgovic is another but he already turned down an offer to fight Itauma.its confirmed
Moses Itauma-Jermaine Franklin tops Frank Warren bill in Manchester on January 24International Boxing Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren opens his account in his 45th year as a licensed British boxing promoter with a Magnificent 7 card in January, headlined by heavyweights Moses Itauma and Jermaine Franklin.www.boxingscene.com
smart move taking Itauma slowly. Franklin is durable and has never been KO'd so hopefully he gives Itauma some good rounds. i wouldnt mind seeing Itauma go all 10 or 12 rounds. the dude is a firecracker but we havent seen his endurance and gas tank tested yet.
not sure why Hrgovic turned it down. that wouldve been a good fight.Nice. Franklin should be a good barometer to see where this kid is at without throwing him in too deep. Hrgovic is another but he already turned down an offer to fight Itauma.