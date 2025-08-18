News Moses Itauma vs Jermaine Franklin set for January 24 in Manchester

Who wins?

  • Moses Itauma

    Votes: 29 100.0%

  • Jermaine Franklin

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    29
I like this if it can be scheduled soon. As previously stated he needs rounds badly and this is a guy that can potentially give him those. Charles Martin could be another decent option. Get a look at a larger southpaw.
 
ryanrandy said:
I like this if it can be scheduled soon. As previously stated he needs rounds badly and this is a guy that can potentially give him those. Charles Martin could be another decent option. Get a look at a larger southpaw.
Charles Martin is NOT the fight Itauma needs, fella falls over in a gust of wind

the fat American fella would be a good match up, the one who Dubois beat, he at least takes people rounds if nothing else
 
He says Turki wants Itauma/Usyk, he'd rather a couple more for rounds but if its green lighted, they're in.

 
Ben Davison seems a bit retarded to me, like someone who is clever, but also simple at the same time

Classic signs of high level Autism going on with him
 
Athenry04 said:
Lackluster for me, I mean I get it, but he's beyond that level.
Like a small step down. Like handlers saw something in the 40 seconds it took him to figure out a guy who beat Franklin, “whoa whoa, better slow down and make sure we give this kid some time to disappoint fans for a decade with fights that underwhelm!”
 
burningspear said:
He says Turki wants Itauma/Usyk, he'd rather a couple more for rounds but if its green lighted, they're in.

I doubt we see it. It's a very risky fight for both sides. Usyk says he only has 1 fight left in his career and he'll be about 39 years old the next time he steps into the ring. Itauma is untested so there are still some unknowns with him. He hasn't been past 6 rounds and they're going to put him in there with a 12 round vet? Unlikely. My guess is that Usyk takes one last homecoming fight against a deserving top contender, either Parker or Kabayel, and then he retires. He's already made hundreds of millions of dollars. Financially and legacy-wise he's set.
 
So Dychko's fighting Franklin instead? I'd rather see Franklin in there against Itauma. Now they'll have to find a different opponent. One that can actually go some rounds and not be overwhelmed so early.
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
I doubt we see it. It's a very risky fight for both sides. Usyk says he only has 1 fight left in his career and he'll be about 39 years old the next time he steps into the ring. Itauma is untested so there are still some unknowns with him. He hasn't been past 6 rounds and they're going to put him in there with a 12 round vet? Unlikely. My guess is that Usyk takes one last homecoming fight against a deserving top contender, either Parker or Kabayel, and then he retires. He's already made hundreds of millions of dollars. Financially and legacy-wise he's set.
Yeah.
Usyk ofc is over the hill but still good gas tank, he still moves more smoothly than majority of top CW boxers....

It is questionable that Itauma might debilitate Usyk quickly.....
AND if fight will get past first rounds, Usyk will be even more dangerous ....
as you had mentioned Usyk is12 rounds fights vet.
YES
Seasoned vet with good nerves, mentally adapted and proved that psychologically might bear long fights. He will not get nervous if fight will be long and even worse: all time he will think how to improve his game.

How will Itauma react if fight will go past some 4-6 rounds we don't know....

Even Parker might be tough game for Itauma due to lack of experience to fight long bouts...
 
its confirmed

www.boxingscene.com

Moses Itauma-Jermaine Franklin tops Frank Warren bill in Manchester on January 24

International Boxing Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren opens his account in his 45th year as a licensed British boxing promoter with a Magnificent 7 card in January, headlined by heavyweights Moses Itauma and Jermaine Franklin.
www.boxingscene.com www.boxingscene.com

smart move taking Itauma slowly. Franklin is durable and has never been KO'd so hopefully he gives Itauma some good rounds. i wouldnt mind seeing Itauma go all 10 or 12 rounds. the dude is a firecracker but we havent seen his endurance and gas tank tested yet.
 
Blastbeat said:
its confirmed

www.boxingscene.com

Moses Itauma-Jermaine Franklin tops Frank Warren bill in Manchester on January 24

International Boxing Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren opens his account in his 45th year as a licensed British boxing promoter with a Magnificent 7 card in January, headlined by heavyweights Moses Itauma and Jermaine Franklin.
www.boxingscene.com www.boxingscene.com

smart move taking Itauma slowly. Franklin is durable and has never been KO'd so hopefully he gives Itauma some good rounds. i wouldnt mind seeing Itauma go all 10 or 12 rounds. the dude is a firecracker but we havent seen his endurance and gas tank tested yet.
Nice. Franklin should be a good barometer to see where this kid is at without throwing him in too deep. Hrgovic is another but he already turned down an offer to fight Itauma.
 
Last edited:
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
Nice. Franklin should be a good barometer to see where this kid is at without throwing him in too deep. Hrgovic is another but he already turned down an offer to fight Itauma.
not sure why Hrgovic turned it down. that wouldve been a good fight.
Whyte and AJ couldnt KO Franklin, so if Itauma does thatll be just another feather in his cap. call me crazy, but Itauma really reminds me of Inoue. his punches are accurate and devastating and he's really light on his feet. taking out supposed tough tests within a few rounds. im really eager to see how his career progresses.
 
remember they had enough faith in tyson to fight him almost every month and he became the biggest boxing star ever, boxing is crushingly slow moving these days
 
Hutchinson vs Taylor should be a good fight. There’s some good undercard fights as well, just a shame that the main event is so uninspiring. I think it probably is the right fight for itauma though. I agree with what others have said, he needs to be far more active
 
Latest posts

