Massive step down in competition coming from Demsey McKean, especially considering Itauma knocked him out in 1 minute:
Martin's too busy walking this earth like a God. he stepped right over MosesDefinitely a step down. What happened to Charles Martin as Itauma's opponent? This Balogun guy was already KO'd by Gassiev a couple years ago.
They went from throwing out the possibility of Itauma beating Mike's record to become the youngest heavyweight champ ever to this. Turki wants to see him tested. Going from McKean to Balogun doesn't make any sense. Balogun has also been out of the ring for over a year. What they really need to do is give Itauma a fringe contender. If he passes the test then give him a full-fledged contender, then a former champ, and eventually a current champ.look like they have put the brakes on him a little bit doesnt it, Warren needs to get his finger out his arse and push this guy big, if he was with Hearn he would be filling medium sized arenas and generating a lot of buzz with him
i dont think he needs a nickname or a thing, he was doing his thing in the ring, he just needs to be a lot more activeI think he's a promoter's dream. He doesn't have a nickname yet so I'd call him Moses “Tomahawk” Itauma (or “Itauma Hawk” ). He has 11 pro fights. I'd have him fighting for a world title by his 15th.
#12 fringe contender
#13 contender
#14 former champ
#15 current champ
We do need to see him fight guys like that to see where he's at. There are still question marks. Instead we're getting Balogun who won't allow us to learn anything about Itauma. I think Itauma does him in 1 round or no more than 2 rounds tops.i dont think he needs a nickname or a thing, he was doing his thing in the ring, he just needs to be a lot more active
i'd stick him in with Whyte, no good him just fighting guys who arent any threat to him
Whyte
Hrgovic
Title shot
Unless they are seeing something in the gym and think he needs more time, Tyson got fed a LOT of shit BITD, Hrgovic and Whyte dont fold easily and will give him some rounds and fight back
Warren is dreadful at bringing fighters on, i had to google who his promoter was and thought it was the Shalom bloke who is just as bad