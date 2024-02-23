MORTAL KOMBAT: Animal edition.

Mortal Kombat. How high do you think you can climb?

As we know you get special abilities. Yours are a bowie knife and brass knuckles. What tier can you get up to?

8) Elephant

images (15).jpeg

7) Grizzly bear

3577.jpg

6) tiger

6aofsvaglm_Medium_WW226365.jpg

5) Moose

Moose-antlers.jpg

4) Kangaroo

roger-the-kangaroo-sanctuary-alice-springs-2_custom-e0dfceba6d2665cc8cc0daa5a57eae2bcda46ad8-s...jpg

3) wolf

wolf-art-7824395_960_720.jpg

2) bald eagle

bald-eagle-flying-water_4x3.jpg

1) Honey Badger

American-badger.jpg

I think I would make it to the Elephant but after 7 fights I'd be tired and it'd stomp me out.
 
I might tie my dominant arm behind my back to make it an even fight.

3425037-oro9.png
 
I'm bolting like a scared rabbit the moment that badger takes a fucking step towards me.
 
With a bowie knife I could take out the badger & eagle without much superficial damage.

The wolf is questionable... but if I see him coming, they can't move side-to-side, only forward and they don't move backwards much.

Kangaroo... I'd be more confident against it than the wolf, but I'd need to know about them than they're the Nate Diaz of Australia.

Moose, and above.... anyone that says they'd kill any of them has never seen one being aggressive with their own eyes. Moose regularly fuck up bears & mountain lions with their rack, and weight 1200-1600 pounds full grown.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
With a bowie knife I could take out the badger & eagle without much superficial damage.

The wolf is questionable... but if I see him coming, they can't move side-to-side, only forward and they don't move backwards much.

Kangaroo... I'd be more confident against it than the wolf, but I'd need to know about them than they're the Nate Diaz of Australia.

Moose, and above.... anyone that says they'd kill any of them has never seen one being aggressive with their own eyes. Moose regularly fuck up bears & mountain lions with their rack, and weight 1200-1600 pounds full grown.
Holy shit no idea they weighed that much.
 
