MORTAL KOMBAT: Animal edition.

Mortal Kombat. How high do you think you can climb?
As we know you get special abilities. Yours are a bowie knife and brass knuckles. What tier can you get up to?
8) Elephant
7) Grizzly bear
6) tiger
5) Moose
4) Kangaroo
3) wolf
2) bald eagle
1) Honey Badger
I think I would make it to the Elephant but after 7 fights I'd be tired and it'd stomp me out.
