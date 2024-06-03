Morning workout conflicting with morning poo

Fedorgasm
I've been trying to switch from a evening workout routine to a morning one, but my body is fighting me.
Either I can't workout hard because I have to use the bathroom, or I use the bathroom first but then have to workout afterwards, which sucks for a number of reasons.
Any of you work out first thing in the morning? How did you solve this?
