Morning workout conflicting with morning poo

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
28,622
Reaction score
37,037
I've been trying to switch from a evening workout routine to a morning one, but my body is fighting me.

Either I can't workout hard because I have to use the bathroom, or I use the bathroom first but then have to workout afterwards, which sucks for a number of reasons.

Any of you work out first thing in the morning? How did you solve this?
 
Fedorgasm said:
I've been trying to switch from a evening workout routine to a morning one, but my body is fighting me.

Either I can't workout hard because I have to use the bathroom, or I use the bathroom first but then have to workout afterwards, which sucks for a number of reasons.

Any of you work out first thing in the morning? How did you solve this?
Click to expand...
Do squats over one of those Asian toilets and shit while you workout
 
Fedorgasm said:
I've been trying to switch from a evening workout routine to a morning one, but my body is fighting me.

Either I can't workout hard because I have to use the bathroom, or I use the bathroom first but then have to workout afterwards, which sucks for a number of reasons.

Any of you work out first thing in the morning? How did you solve this?
Click to expand...

... Your issue is that you cant work out after taking a shit?

Seems like an unsolveable problem on the surface, but one model could be whiping your asshole properly? A bidet perhaps?
 
Change your diet is an option. Ingredients or eating times. Or both. Fasting is pretty interesting.
 
What the fuck is wrong with your ass that means you can't workout after shitting?
 
Just take Psyllium Husk the day before and your time in the bathroom should be quicker
and less messy.
www.health.com

Health Benefits of Psyllium Husk

Psyllium husk is water-soluble, bulk-forming laxative. Learn more about the health benefits and possible side effects of psyllium husk.
www.health.com www.health.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,596
Messages
55,638,999
Members
174,868
Latest member
mezgomg

Share this page

Back
Top