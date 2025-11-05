  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

News Morgan "The Last Pirate" Charriere vs Melquizael "Virtiligo" Costa at UFC FN 113, 13th of December

I don't like this matchmaking. Costs is on a 4 fight win streak and Charriere is 2-2 in his last 4. I was thinking Costa would get someone in the top 20. This is a risky fight for Costa as well.
 
Prazeres said:
Costa not getting any reward for being super active and on a good winning streak, meanwhile in the same division Kevin Vallejos gets a ranked opponent after 2 wins.
Probably because Costa can be boring as fuck. He hasn't take any chances whatsoever in his last 2 fights and just point fought.
 
NicholasJBasile said:
Yeah. As far as I'm concerned, Costa is up there with the likes of Sabatini and Mariscal for up-and-comers deserving of a shot into the Top 15.

Instead, the matchmakers have decided for Sabatini and Mariscal fight one another while Costa fights backwards. Because, you know, reasons.
 
Prazeres said:
I found most of his fights entertaining and he did get a bonus last time out.
I don't really mind his fights myself, but I'm just saying from how I think the UFC sees him. He can just look a little uninteresting sometimes, even when winning easily. I think the UFC like fighters to take more chances and look for the finishes in those cases.
 
NicholasJBasile said:
Couldn't agree more, Costa is on a streak whereas Charriere is not. Weird matchmaking, fun fight. It's crazy how quickly Costa's vitiligo took over his entire body.
 
