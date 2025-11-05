Costa not getting any reward for being super active and on a good winning streak, meanwhile in the same division Kevin Vallejos gets a ranked opponent after 2 wins.
Yeah. As far as I'm concerned, Costa is up there with the likes of Sabatini and Mariscal for up-and-comers deserving of a shot into the Top 15.I don't like this matchmaking. Costs is on a 4 fight win streak and Charriere is 2-2 in his last 4. I was thinking Costa would get someone in the top 20. This is a risky fight for Costa as well.
I found most of his fights entertaining and he did get a bonus last time out.Probably because Costa can be boring as fuck. He hasn't take any chances whatsoever in his last 2 fights and just point fought.
in this case, hope it's a double KO thenLoser has to cover their chest piece.