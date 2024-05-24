News Morgan Spurlock Dies: Oscar-Nominated ‘Super Size Me’ Director Was 53

Morgan Spurlock Dies: Oscar-Nominated ‘Super Size Me’ Director Was 53

Morgan Spurlock dies: Oscar-nominated 'Super Size Me' director, 53, became one of America's most famous documentary filmmakers.
Oscar-nominated filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, director of the groundbreaking documentary Super Size Me, has died after a private battle with cancer. He was 53.

Spurlock “passed away peacefully in New York surrounded by family and friends” on Thursday, according to a family statement that noted the cause was complications of cancer. Deadline understands he had been undergoing chemotherapy treatment earlier this year.

“It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan,” said Craig Spurlock, one of the filmmaker’s older brothers. They collaborated on several documentary projects, including Morgan Spurlock Inside Man and 7 Deadly Sins. “Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas, and generosity. The world has lost a true creative genius and a special man. I am so proud to have worked together with him.”

licensed-image
 
Damn RIP. He seemed like a cool guy.

Super size me was really a great documentary and the sequel Holy Chicken was very good too.
 
I didn't watch this film but remember how popular it was with many. RIP, 53 is much to young to pass from cancer.

If I were to develop cancer I have a plan sort of worked out on various ideas I'd try. I'd likely see a cancer specialist, but also would likely try taking fenbendazole also known as fenben to see if it would help me also.

FENBENDAZOLE & ARTEMISININ I The Common Sense MD I Dr. Tom Rogers​


 
Takes_Two_To_Tango said:
I don't know, but it makes me wonder though. Do you remember how many pounds he gained during the filming of Super Size Me?
Might want to read a little bit about that movie sir.
I heard somewhere that they were fudging the numbers or something of that sort.

If I can find it I'll send you the link.
 
Takes_Two_To_Tango said:
I don't know, but it makes me wonder though. Do you remember how many pounds he gained during the filming of Super Size Me?
I think it was a gain of 25 pounds in a month. I was just reading up on him and he seemed to have a problem with alcohol.
 
Sacrificed a third of his life to remind retards that eating grease for 30 days straight probably isn’t great for your health. A martyr in a world of idiocy.
 
What about di OG who be eating Big Macs daily he still around?
 
His T.V. show "30 days" was great as well. It's where I learned that Muslims, Jews, and Christians all worship the same God.

R.I.P. to a man who opened up a LOT of eyes.
 
Takes_Two_To_Tango said:
I don't know, but it makes me wonder though. Do you remember how many pounds he gained during the filming of Super Size Me?
He gained like 20 something lbs, but his ending weight wasn't much above 200, and that was over 20 years ago.

I think he said something about not being sober for more than a week from age 13 into his mid 40s, which probably does a lot more damage than eating hamburgers for a couple weeks 20 years ago. Or it could be neither and just be genetic or something else.
 
