What type of cancer did he have? Could it of been diet related?
I don't know, but it makes me wonder though. Do you remember how many pounds he gained during the filming of Super Size Me?
I honestly don't think I've been to McDonald in the last year.Could go for some McDonalds today.
You should fix that.I honestly don't think I've been to McDonald in the last year.
Honestly yes,You should fix that.
I don't know, but it makes me wonder though. Do you remember how many pounds he gained during the filming of Super Size Me?
Sacrificed a third of his life to remind retards that eating grease for 30 days straight probably isn’t great for your health. A martyr in a world of idiocy.
He gained like 20 something lbs, but his ending weight wasn't much above 200, and that was over 20 years ago.I don't know, but it makes me wonder though. Do you remember how many pounds he gained during the filming of Super Size Me?