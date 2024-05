Morgan Spurlock Dies: Oscar-Nominated ‘Super Size Me’ Director Was 53 Morgan Spurlock dies: Oscar-nominated 'Super Size Me' director, 53, became one of America's most famous documentary filmmakers.

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Morgan Spurlock , director of the groundbreaking documentary, has died after a private battle with cancer. He was 53.Spurlock “passed away peacefully in New York surrounded by family and friends” on Thursday, according to a family statement that noted the cause was complications of cancer. Deadline understands he had been undergoing chemotherapy treatment earlier this year.“It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan,” said Craig Spurlock, one of the filmmaker’s older brothers. They collaborated on several documentary projects, includingand. “Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas, and generosity. The world has lost a true creative genius and a special man. I am so proud to have worked together with him.”