I didn't watch this film but remember how popular it was with many. RIP, 53 is much to young to pass from cancer.



If I were to develop cancer I have a plan sort of worked out on various ideas I'd try. I'd likely see a cancer specialist, but also would likely try taking fenbendazole also known as fenben to see if it would help me also.



FENBENDAZOLE & ARTEMISININ I The Common Sense MD I Dr. Tom Rogers​

