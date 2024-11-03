Moreno, Royval, and Pantoja Might Just Keep Fighting Each Other Forever

You’re over here acting like all the fights were bad or something.

These guys throw down and have wars. And frankly, I think it’s a very interesting dynamic.

The three kings of flyweight
 
Given Pantoja's age, I could see him losing to either one next time out. I think he taps Asukura though
 
