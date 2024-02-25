Moreno got worse

i don't know he is leaving the team but yeah...this is garbage performance compare to all his previousAfter leaving the team that he became champion with. Lost his "spice". He looks like an average flyweight now.
He didn't look 100% tonight. His energy was very low. I wonder if he had an injury in training camp.After leaving the team that he became champion with. Lost his "spice". He looks like an average flyweight now.
Both DJ and even Henry would rule this division. Figgy leaving the division was the worst thing ever. They're back to being boring manlets.After watching this fight its clear to me DJ would still smoke these dudes.
Just better everywhere
Man the 2nd fight against Figgy he was a sniper and super sharp. Completely dismantled him and made it look easy. That was his best performance.I think Moreno's biggest asset has always been his heart and toughness. Skillwise, he's never looked amazing technically to me but his toughness was the equalizer.
The toughness doesn't last forever however, and he gets into a war every single fight. I don't think he's ever getting the belt back.
Henry would have gassed in about six minutes in this fightBoth DJ and even Henry would rule this division. Figgy leaving the division was the worst thing ever. They're back to being boring manlets.