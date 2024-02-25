Moreno got worse

Sloppy AF too, loses another close decision cause he doesnt land anything, just moves a lot and swings punches thinking its enough.

PS: I thought he beat Pantoja.
 
I think Moreno's biggest asset has always been his heart and toughness. Skillwise, he's never looked amazing technically to me but his toughness was the equalizer.

The toughness doesn't last forever however, and he gets into a war every single fight. I don't think he's ever getting the belt back.
 
welcometohavoc said:
After watching this fight its clear to me DJ would still smoke these dudes.

Just better everywhere
Both DJ and even Henry would rule this division. Figgy leaving the division was the worst thing ever. They're back to being boring manlets.
 
Yeah, he's regressed. His boxing is a lot sloppier now. Not as much activity. Basically just shelling up and trying to hit a home run counter. The version of Moreno that was painting up Figgy would've smoked tonight's version.

I honestly thought he won that fight but I don't mind the judges rewarding the more active fighter.
 
Elevation maybe? They mentioned how he was using his footwork a lot more than usual early, but then he wasn't moving much at all by the end, instead shelling up more as his only defense. And threw like a third of the amount of strikes at usual too.

Really lesser performance
 
he needs to go to the wwe and do wrestelmania.... moreno and rey mysterio vs dom and logan paul
 
Man the 2nd fight against Figgy he was a sniper and super sharp. Completely dismantled him and made it look easy. That was his best performance.
 
Henry would have gassed in about six minutes in this fight
 
I'm glad the little dancer lost and the guy that wanted to fight won.
 
