Moregaragedateswithnatesplates

cincymma79

Starting this crap up. Is it good quality? No? Will I make money? No. Can I save some of you a couple bucks and show you stuff you can actually afford (as much as we all love rogue and west side)? Sure can. I expect nothing less than tens of views. Seriously though I get shit in and out all the time. I’ll share it all here and if you guys see stuff you want shown let me know and I’ll try and work it in.

first up a mediocre Amazon flat bench
 
cincymma79 said:
Starting this crap up. Is it good quality? No? Will I make money? No. Can I save some of you a couple bucks and show you stuff you can actually afford (as much as we all love rogue and west side)? Sure can. I expect nothing less than tens of views. Seriously though I get shit in and out all the time. I'll share it all here and if you guys see stuff you want shown let me know and I'll try and work it in.

first up a mediocre Amazon flat bench

first up a mediocre Amazon flat bench
Don’t let @JimRussel see those bench reps
 
cincymma79 said:
Meh. Is what it is. If there’s a cheapo Swiss bar sans rack competition league out there I’ll check with their committee on range of motion. Until then I’ll work on double reverse band three board unilateral cambered dumbbell presses
You gotta make a video on that
 
Bout time you launched it!

Had to put windows up and turn AC down to hear but thats a good quick review.
Can it be wall mounted out the way if you just want a basic row bench to drag out?
 
cincymma79 said:
Starting this crap up. Is it good quality? No? Will I make money? No. Can I save some of you a couple bucks and show you stuff you can actually afford (as much as we all love rogue and west side)? Sure can. I expect nothing less than tens of views. Seriously though I get shit in and out all the time. I’ll share it all here and if you guys see stuff you want shown let me know and I’ll try and work it in.

first up a mediocre Amazon flat bench
In all honesty it was a good video. You speak clearly and don’t bullshit around with crappy humor or anything. Just factual information. People appreciate that type of thing.
 
Fahcough said:
Bout time you launched it!

Had to put windows up and turn AC down to hear but thats a good quick review.
Can it be wall mounted out the way if you just want a basic row bench to drag out?
I’ll have to get a cheap microphone
 
cincymma79 said:
Beagle pug mix
Puggle?
Bug?
What is the bench height and pad width?
 
Whens the Yes4All swiss vid? it's around $100
 
NoSmilez said:
What is the bench height and pad width?
40.94 x 11.22 x 17.91 inches
padding is actually not bad. You’ll feel the wood on the bottom. If you’ve used a commercial one you’ll notice the difference but for 60 bucks this is a good dea
 
Fahcough said:
Whens the Yes4All swiss vid? it's around $100
I have a request for an adjustable bench so I’m going to do one this Friday I think then the Swiss bar Tuesday. Thinking two vids a week until I get to the expensive stuff
 
cincymma79 said:
I have a request for an adjustable bench so I’m going to do one this Friday I think then the Swiss bar Tuesday. Thinking two vids a week until I get to the expensive stuff
Just grabbed the YouTen adjustable , ladder style FID .
looking forward to them
 
