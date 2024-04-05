"More than 99% of all species that ever lived on Earth, amounting to over five billion species, are estimated to have died out."

I just read this on the wikipedia about extinction. I think that's a interesting fact to digest. So that gives us very, very little odds of surviving a major extinction. And virtually all the animals alive today will be gone in the future sometime. Probably just in a thousand years or even far less than that.Well if the sun dies it's inevitable for everyone to disappear in this solar system. That's if we travel to another solar system with a star that won't die anytime soon, which is highly unlikely.Although it will take another 7-8 billion years for the sun to die. I highly doubt humans can exist for that long. So our specie is very fragile and will inevitably disappear in time.I guess if our species dies out in the next hundreds of years, we were like a candle lit at both ends. We shown a bright light and did so much in a short period of time, but it didn't last.Just food for thought.