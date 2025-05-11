PEB
As Reagan says: Here I go again: In what is being called a first in potentially larger threat including breaking down national security and bitcoin safety China announced they broke RSA encryption. I have been talking about the security of our data and our transactions this really could be the first significant breach in our national security using quantum computing. China yes has been known to create stories but lately they been adding real meat to their stories. Showing data specific to RSA data security this is not TikTok stories but university papers. She is downplaying these discovery but don't downplay the significance of any design.
