Why is it illegal?
I know he's flimsy knickers thin skinned and can't take a joke but surely style it out and take it on the chin. It's just embarrassing him whining for years on end that people pick up on the amount of fucked up content they have to joke about him.
President suggests being anti-Trump is ‘probably illegal’ in rant about Seth Meyers
Seth Meyers made fun of President Donald Trump’s recent speech about steam and electric catapults
