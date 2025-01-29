Mack Yancy said:



If any of you culture war losers have been watching the video game world, Ubisoft has been in a bunch of hot water lately with huge losses and layoffs causing entire divisions (heh) to close down. A hot point of this has been the 'last woke straw' to break the gamer's back which is casting Yasuke as the 2nd protaganist of AC Shadows. Th3 Birdman is an 'anti-anti-woke' youtuber who is a favourite of @SuperAlly and recently he has been in a racial back and forth spat with @Killer Kadoogan 's favourite Korean-American Twitter personality, Kangmin Lee.Grab popcorn as the feud gets spicy. Click to expand...

And what's your take? Anything? Culture war loser? lol.. That's rich.There's definitely room for discussion as to why Ubisoft made this choice and if it was a wise choice... especially after a decade plus of fans clamouring for a game set in Japan.Asian fans are pissed... especially in Japan. Personally I don't give a fuck, but it seems a giant fuck up by Ubisoft to alienate asian fans by casting a black main character. Why not cast an arab character in the Viking version? I mean, apparently there was once an arab man who spent significant time there. lol... Because its stupid and so was casting a black main character in feudal Japan. lolIn the end, they're supposed to be making games to make money, not to make some kind of culture statement... A game that fans WANT to play.... lol. Shocking concept I know. Japanese fans should be geeking over this release, not furiousIf it makes money, yay... If it bombs, well, Ubisoft employees better get the resumes updated