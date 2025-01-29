  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Social More internet racial drama over the Assassin's Creed black 'samurai'.

If any of you culture war losers have been watching the video game world, Ubisoft has been in a bunch of hot water lately with huge losses and layoffs causing entire divisions (heh) to close down. A hot point of this has been the 'last woke straw' to break the gamer's back which is casting Yasuke as the 2nd protaganist of AC Shadows. Th3 Birdman is an 'anti-anti-woke' youtuber who is a favourite of @SuperAlly and recently he has been in a racial back and forth spat with @Killer Kadoogan 's favourite Korean-American Twitter personality, Kangmin Lee.

Grab popcorn as the feud gets spicy.
 
Clicked expecting something funny with "black samurai" in the headline and got some weird feminine gamer gossip I don't understand. Is this something for teens? Thought Sherdog was mostly dudes in there 40s.
 
And what's your take? Anything? Culture war loser? lol.. That's rich.

There's definitely room for discussion as to why Ubisoft made this choice and if it was a wise choice... especially after a decade plus of fans clamouring for a game set in Japan.

Asian fans are pissed... especially in Japan. Personally I don't give a fuck, but it seems a giant fuck up by Ubisoft to alienate asian fans by casting a black main character. Why not cast an arab character in the Viking version? I mean, apparently there was once an arab man who spent significant time there. lol... Because its stupid and so was casting a black main character in feudal Japan. lol

In the end, they're supposed to be making games to make money, not to make some kind of culture statement... A game that fans WANT to play.... lol. Shocking concept I know. Japanese fans should be geeking over this release, not furious

If it makes money, yay... If it bombs, well, Ubisoft employees better get the resumes updated
 
I don't get the drama. Yasuke has been in a lot of Japanese media already. And it ain't like Assassin's Creed ever cared about historical accuracy to begin with. Just wait till the game comes out, see if it's good, then complain
 
They should be sued for straight up copying parts of Ghosts Of Tsushima
 
I was into the early Assasin's Creed games but haven’t bought a console in like 20 years. Did they ever make a WW2 version?
 
Can’t wait to play a hundred trailing missions
 
Scerpi said:
And what's your take? Anything?
Small tip.

If you're trying to give people the impression you don't give a single shit what i think. It's probably best you don't come into my threads complaining that I'm not telling you what I think.


It kinda makes you look stupid and insecure, and you know I wouldn't want that.
 
Lycandroid said:
do you losers not realize you are competing in what is essentially the virgin olympics ?
And by participating in this thread, does that make you an eager fan of such olympics or just a curious observer?
 
ofc we samurai, came from gutter n still here, nuff wit tha racislisms
 
