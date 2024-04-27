More high level kickboxers should get the Pereira experience!!!!

E

ElLunico

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Sep 28, 2014
Messages
4,332
Reaction score
3,828
Easy way to create stars/GOAT candidates that's guaranteed to put on exciting fights.

I would love for them to give MVP the Pereira experience and give him someone like Wonderboy, maybe JDM then a title shot if Leon still the champ by then. He's 37 but still has plenty in the tank and his fights keep you at the edge of your seat since he's a dynamic striker..

Bring in more hard hitting kick boxers and just make them fight stand up dudes.

Guys like Conor, Izzy or O'malley fought wrestlers but UFC should stop doing that and go full Pereira experience and just produce high reel finishes!
 
Alex fought that Greek guy who was a grappler early on, and Jan tried to grapple him. It's not much of a "Pereira Experience" lol.

MVP is already getting it too. He just fought Holland, who can't grapple. It wasn't even that exciting either.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JoeRowe
Should the UFC move O'Malley/Chito 2 to 300?
Replies
13
Views
682
Domitian
Domitian
KOPPE
The Curious Case of Alex Pereira at 205
2
Replies
20
Views
1K
IronGolem007
IronGolem007

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,108
Messages
55,467,898
Members
174,786
Latest member
plasterby

Share this page

Back
Top