More high level kickboxers should get the Pereira experience!!!!

Easy way to create stars/GOAT candidates that's guaranteed to put on exciting fights.



I would love for them to give MVP the Pereira experience and give him someone like Wonderboy, maybe JDM then a title shot if Leon still the champ by then. He's 37 but still has plenty in the tank and his fights keep you at the edge of your seat since he's a dynamic striker..



Bring in more hard hitting kick boxers and just make them fight stand up dudes.



Guys like Conor, Izzy or O'malley fought wrestlers but UFC should stop doing that and go full Pereira experience and just produce high reel finishes!