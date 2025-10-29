More fighters should tell the doctor/referee they can't continue after a severe eyepoke

I know everybody is dissapointed and alot of people put the blame on Aspinall but i totally dissagree.

It's the (non)enforcement of rules, fighters that get away with a foul (or multiple) it and fans that cheer on the fighter commiting the foul. Not the fault of the fighter that got poked.



Let's go back a couple of years.....remember the Petr Yan vs AljemainSterling title fight, the first one? Yan kneed a downed opponent (intentional or unintentional, who knows....impossible to prove, but a foul nonethelss) and got immediately disqualified and everybody shat on Sterling for not continuing and becoming a champion because of a DQ. YAN GOT DQ'D IMMEDIATELY FOR A FOUL.



Why do eyepokers get a pass? Some get multiple eyepokes in the same fight or round. That is ridiculous. Referees need to send a different message. You commit a fight ending or injury giving foul? Immediate point reduction and then start the 5 minute time out. Let every fighters that throws their fingers in the air, or takes other risks on fouls, know: you are down this round and we will see if the fighter can continue. The MMA community sucks. Everybody is shitting on Aspinall and Gane gets a pass. Aspinal didnt double eye poke Gane. So for me it would be perfectly logical if every fighter just tells the doctor they can't see and can't continue. No contest that shit if the referee is not willing to act on blatant fouls. Of course this is not for fouls like cage grabbing, glove grabbing and such, but mainly for eye pokes and kneeing/kicking a downed opponent.



Why whould Aspinall continue with his vision gone and pain in his eyes because of a foul while the referee hasnt even began doing anything to the person that commited the foul? Punish the other fighters first, let the injured fighter recover for 5 minutes. Send a message, because the message with eyepokes and knees to the downed opponent hasnt changed in decades.....it still seems like the no rules days or something.