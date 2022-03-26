More Details About Chael Sonnen Arrest and Assault Case Come to Light. (UPDATED)

Earlier this month, Sonnen was hit with a felony battery by strangulation charge and 10 misdemeanor battery charges after five misdemeanor battery charges were dismissed without prejudice. The new charges upped the potential penalties for the retired fighter, who has yet to comment on the alleged incident.



The lawsuit, filed March 25 in Clark County (Nevada) District Court, sheds light on two of the alleged victims’ side of the story. Dr. Stellpflug and his wife say they were on their way to their hotel room around 7:30 in a hallway of the Four Seasons when they encountered a man they later learned was Sonnen, whom they said “appeared to be intoxicated,” wearing “a torn bloody shirt” around his neck with no shoes or socks, and “uttering unintelligible noises.” They attempted to avoid him by moving to the other side of the hallway, but said “without provocation or any communication whatsoever,” they allege Sonnen knocked a beverage out of Dr. Stellpflug’s hand.



Julie Stellpflug stepped closer to Sonnen and tried to defuse the situation, but according to the suit, the fighter allegedly “proceeded to viciously attack Dr. Stellpflug, punching him multiple times in the head with a closed fist.” She screamed for help and attempted to intervene, prompting a hotel guest in a neighboring room to come to her aid as Sonnen allegedly continued to attack Christopher Stellpflug, putting him in a chokehold that caused him “to lose his breath for several seconds,” per the suit.