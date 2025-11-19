Morales.

Whats next 19-0 last to wins are Sean Brady and Gilbert Burns..

The only that that makes sense give him
Ian Gary. Or usmen and let's see shavkat vs islam.

Then morales or usmen winner.
 
4 wins in the UFC before getting :

#12 Magny
#8 Burns
#2 Brady

I mean, they're certainly speeding him along. And those ranked victories alone could justify him a shot next, but he could benefit from another. Who he should get? Well, that all depends on who is picked to fight Islam. Usman not only shouldn't be the challenger, but even too far back for Morales, though he's not a bad pick as a warm up for training to fight against a strong wrestling background
 
Garry is fighting what's his name? I can't remember
 
Either the Garry/Belal winner or Prates I'd imagine.
 
Speeding? Lol

How many wins should a fighter get to face a ranked opponent? And he didn’t skip anything. He fought a top15 guy, then a top10 and finally a top5 guy and finished them all in 1 round. Give the man his title shot already!
 
Like I said in another thread, would like to see him against Usman.

Usman has good fight IQ, would be a better grappling challenge than Brady was.
But, at the same time, Usman is old and shot, so who knows, might get KOed in the 1st like all the others.
 
An argument that Brady to burns is too big a jump may be reasonable. I only advise not taking a title shot to his own benefit. But if he doesn't he will have to face prates now. I think it'd be better if the prates fight were a title fight. Like gane Aspinall.
 
Islam x Shakvat
Morales x Machado/Belal winner
Prates x Usman
 
He has enough wins, but he needs to promote himself better
 
3 ranked wins is, imo, bare minimum for a shot, and he's fortunate the numbers work out in his favor. Some people get 5 ranked wins in a row still have to argue their shot.

And plenty of people have more than 4 unranked wins in a row, especially in populated divisions. There are around 60 unranked WW's. 4 wins to get through that isn't impossible, but it is quick
 
