Kamaru is a very entitled man.Should be Usman but he’ll puss out and act like he doesn’t know who Morales is.
Morales.
This is the guy Islam has to face.Whats next 19-0
Usman is a huge draw and both Champ and Dana want him.Feed Kamaru to Morales to send him to the shadow realm and never be heard from again.
Speeding? Lol4 wins in the UFC before getting :
#12 Magny
#8 Burns
#2 Brady
I mean, they're certainly speeding him along. And those ranked victories alone could justify him a shot next, but he could benefit from another. Who he should get? Well, that all depends on who is picked to fight Islam. Usman not only shouldn't be the challenger, but even too far back for Morales, though he's not a bad pick as a warm up for training to fight against a strong wrestling background
An argument that Brady to burns is too big a jump may be reasonable. I only advise not taking a title shot to his own benefit. But if he doesn't he will have to face prates now. I think it'd be better if the prates fight were a title fight. Like gane Aspinall.Speeding? Lol
How many wins should a fighter get to face a ranked opponent? And he didn’t skip anything. He fought a top15 guy, then a top10 and finally a top5 guy and finished them all in 1 round. Give the man his title shot already!
Whats next 19-0 last to wins are Sean Brady and Gilbert Burns..
The only that that makes sense give him
Ian Gary. Or usmen and let's see shavkat vs islam.
Then morales or usmen winner.
3 ranked wins is, imo, bare minimum for a shot, and he's fortunate the numbers work out in his favor. Some people get 5 ranked wins in a row still have to argue their shot.Speeding? Lol
How many wins should a fighter get to face a ranked opponent? And he didn’t skip anything. He fought a top15 guy, then a top10 and finally a top5 guy and finished them all in 1 round. Give the man his title shot already!