Morales vs the Champ next

That bum hasn’t fought in a yearshavkat is also undefeated
Did you see the look on Kamaru's face? He's NEVER fighting Morales, lol.Morales should retire Marty Usman
Yeah marty will duck it like the plague.Did you see the look on Kamaru's face? He's NEVER fighting Morales, lol.
That bum hasn’t fought in a year
Jokes on you I love Jones.jones didn't fight in 3 years and mauled gane
opinion ignored
Still awake bro?I just hope this wmma fight dont put me to sleep, I worked a long day today
Still awake bro?
jones didn't fight in 3 years and mauled gane
opinion ignored
you are saying gane is an unimpressive fighter? the same one who was winning against aspinall?That is irrelevant in the lower weight divisions. Heavyweight has abysmal roster depth, less than HALF welterweight. You cannot compare competitive divisions to heavyweight that has 35 guys in total under contract and the oldest average age.
We shuffle around old fat guys and single skilled fighters at heavyweight because the pay is terrible. Elite athletes that size don't consider MMA as a first option, or at all.
Jones left the 205 division on back to back controversial decisions to guys with unimpressive careers. Thats how bad heavyweight is.
you are saying gane is an unimpressive fighter? the same one who was winning against aspinall?
jesus this fan base
i agree with you that heavyweight division sucksLet me repeat - there are in total 35 guys signed to the heavyweight division which is HALF the roster depth of 170lbs. It is literally half as competitive, and it has the oldest average age of all divisions.
Gane by skill level is a middle of the pack guy in the lower weight divisions at best - that is why guys who are not well rounded can survive and even excel at heavyweight, because its full of single skill old fat guys.
This isn't even controversial, its objectively true, look up the roster signings by division its on Wikipedia right now.
i agree with you that heavyweight division sucks
but that doesn't mean morales would steamroll shavkat just because shavkat was inactive for a year