Morales vs the Champ next

Morales is undefeated which means he should fight for the belt next.
Prates lost recently to Garry.

Prates vs Morales is a wasted fight for Morales and could ruin his chances of a title shot.
 
shavkat is also undefeated

i was told DWCS sucks and doesn't produce contenders?
 
jones didn't fight in 3 years and mauled gane

opinion ignored
That is irrelevant in the lower weight divisions. Heavyweight has abysmal roster depth, less than HALF welterweight. You cannot compare competitive divisions to heavyweight that has 35 guys in total under contract and the oldest average age.

We shuffle around old fat guys and single skilled fighters at heavyweight because the pay is terrible. Elite athletes that size don't consider MMA as a first option, or at all.

Jones left the 205 division on back to back controversial decisions to guys with unimpressive careers. Thats how bad heavyweight is.
 
you are saying gane is an unimpressive fighter? the same one who was winning against aspinall?

jesus this fan base
 
Let me repeat - there are in total 35 guys signed to the heavyweight division which is HALF the roster depth of 170lbs. It is literally half as competitive, and it has the oldest average age of all divisions.

Gane by skill level is a middle of the pack guy in the lower weight divisions at best - that is why guys who are not well rounded can survive and even excel at heavyweight, because its full of single skill old fat guys.

This isn't even controversial, its objectively true, look up the roster signings by division its on Wikipedia right now.
 
i agree with you that heavyweight division sucks

but that doesn't mean morales would automatically steamroll shavkat just because shavkat was inactive for a year
 
Right but I'm not giving you my opinion - it is an objective fact that heavyweight has less than half the roster depth of welterweight. That isn't a hot take, that is linear reality.

In sports, especially combat sports, low roster depth in a division is going to show you guys with less skill and athleticism. UFC heavyweight fights are a complete embarrassment, tune into any random one and it looks like you picked guys out of the crowd, because its only one step above that.

Well no, you picked this completely bizarre point of view re: Jones being off 3 years and entering the least competitive division in the sport.

You were replying to someone saying Shavkat hasn't fought in a year and the division has moved on - others cannot fight in your place, you have to earn it again.
 
