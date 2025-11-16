Morales vs Prates, one must be killed.

Prates
He is a weirdo
A skinny Brazilion who KTFO you with punches that don't seem powerful, yet they are
Morales is very good, but people only remember his last fight.
Brady is a top grappler, but doesn't like getting hit.
Brady is like a WW Brock but without a penis tattooed on his chest.
Well, there might be a penis there, because all of his body is tattooed, but I cannot find it, maybe Brendan Schaub can.
People forget Morales' fights vs Matthews and Griffin.
That's why I choose Prates
He only lost to Garry because he sucks at grappling
But even Garry knew not to strike with him