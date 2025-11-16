Morales vs Prates, one must be killed.

MigitAs

MigitAs

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Oct 10, 2011
Messages
9,825
Reaction score
15,165
Islam is gonna take his gimme fight against old man no knees so these two young killers are gonna have to scrap in the meantime.

Carlos Prates or Michael Morales who wins
 
If they stand and bang it’s anyone’s fight. If morales uses offensive wrestling he wins 8/10. Bigger, more athletic and more skilled
 
Prates is a lot more technical of a striker but morales is way bigger and physical. Super interesting fight
 
I think Prates catches him.

Muay Thai experience.

But I want Morales for the next contender.
 
I've been high on morales for a long long while.

he has the most goat potential of anyone in the UFC currently. If he were to win the title in his next fight (which I'd say he's earned the shot) he'd be a 26 year old champion. He'd be close to being able to reach jones levels accomplishments. He already has the size and the skill. the thing most fighters dont get is the time. He has that too.
 
AmbassadorFright said:
No, that just gives Islam an excuse to sit out, he's already not super active. Morales is next, Prates fight Gary vs Muhammad winner. Can't have him acting like a drama queen like his buddy Khabib
Click to expand...
Prates fights Belal if he wins.

If Ian wins no rematch. Prates fights JDM
 
BowserJr said:
Prates fights Belal if he wins.

If Ian wins no rematch. Prates fights JDM
Click to expand...
Belal is a nightmare match up for Prates if he implements a wrestle heavy game plan. Idk if the UFC would want belal anywhere near Prates as I imagine they want him as close to a TS as possible.JDM is a lot more likely for Prates as it's much more favorable.
 
TriangleMonkey said:
I too want this fight

Brute power vs clean technique
Click to expand...
Would be interesting to see it unfold. Morales looks like a giant, but man is his striking… unrefined. It’s effective, but ugly.

I think Prates would smoke him, but I’ve been wrong before.
 
Prates
He is a weirdo
A skinny Brazilion who KTFO you with punches that don't seem powerful, yet they are

Morales is very good, but people only remember his last fight.
Brady is a top grappler, but doesn't like getting hit.
Brady is like a WW Brock but without a penis tattooed on his chest.
Well, there might be a penis there, because all of his body is tattooed, but I cannot find it, maybe Brendan Schaub can.

People forget Morales' fights vs Matthews and Griffin.
That's why I choose Prates
He only lost to Garry because he sucks at grappling
But even Garry knew not to strike with him
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ArtardFiesta
Will WW be killed by Islam's and Ali's games
2
Replies
25
Views
519
richardjohnson
richardjohnson
joy2day
With the matches announced, what is the situation in the WW division now?
Replies
10
Views
505
TITS
TITS
Fact Checker
Is it fair to say that the two best Welterweights aren’t fighting for the title tonight?
Replies
4
Views
221
AmbassadorFright
AmbassadorFright
Kung Fu Kowboy
Carlos Prates Believes He or Michael Morales is Next for UFC Title Shot
2
Replies
22
Views
575
Mohawk Banditó
Mohawk Banditó
methrogenn
Matchups to make in the Welterweight Division
Replies
5
Views
225
swarrrm
swarrrm

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,970
Messages
58,473,507
Members
176,047
Latest member
derpmaster3000

Share this page

Back
Top