MoozeBlaster - Paraglide (Spotify version)

Frode Falch
Steel Belt
Professional Fighter
- Joined
- Sep 26, 2005
- Messages
- 28,671
- Reaction score
- 12,024
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
I used to Paraglide in the 1990s
U sis it I UK when I lived in London and I also went to Spain and did some in the Sierra Nevada mountains of Central Spain in a small town called Piedrahita.Very cool. Why did you stop? I wanna try it
U sis it I UK when I lived in London and I also went to Spain and did some in the Sierra Nevada mountains of Central Spain in a small town called Piedrahita.
Did it for a few years, got my pilots license as its classified as a flex-wing plane as the wing IS actually an inflatable wing, not a parachute).
Main issue was you need good conditions when yiure6new to it (wind basically needs to be non-gusty and below a certain level of knots) and the time it took to drive out of London to a suitable location like the South Downs (head towards South coast).
It's just time consuming plus to BUY an actual wing and harness is very expensive.