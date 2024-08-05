MoozeBlaster - Climb the ladder

Frode Falch
My dad like starway to heaven. I dont. Haha
Ah, your father, a man of wealth and taste...
Well dont know about that. Love him. But his taste in music is like most people. He like both good and horrible music.
Thats why music is so great. Everyone got their own personal taste in music. And often it spread across many different genres. Like it should.
For example we are both fan of Johnny Cash.