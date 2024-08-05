MoozeBlaster - Climb the ladder

Tone C said:
Ah, your father, a man of wealth and taste...
Click to expand...

Well dont know about that. Love him. But his taste in music is like most people. He like both good and horrible music.

Thats why music is so great. Everyone got their own personal taste in music. And often it spread across many different genres. Like it should.

For example we are both fan of Johnny Cash.
 
Frode Falch said:
Click to expand...

NKp.gif

FRgy1i.gif
 
Frode Falch said:
Well dont know about that. Love him. But his taste in music is like most people. He like both good and horrible music.

Thats why music is so great. Everyone got their own personal taste in music. And often it spread across many different genres. Like it should.

For example we are both fan of Johnny Cash.
Click to expand...



Life ain't easy for a boy named Frode ..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,491
Messages
55,985,686
Members
175,026
Latest member
Conor McHardR

Share this page

Back
Top